"They used stun guns; they bound a person so that he/she cannot move. One of the ATO’s common interrogation techniques was when they would put an empty bag on a person's head and wrap it with tape so tightly that the person actually suffocates. They would keep it that way for several hours, periodically beating the person. There is also a standard torture practice called 'the wet rag.' This is when a person is placed on the floor of the room, an SBU officer sits on his chest, and another officer puts a rag – an old T-shirt or something else – on the person's face. The officer presses the cloth tightly against the prisoner's face so that when he pours ordinary tap water from a bottle, it causes the rag to stick to the face, making you feel as if you are suffocating under water. That is, it is suffocation torture. It leaves no traces, no bruises, nothing."