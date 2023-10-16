https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/suspected-terror-attack-kills-two-swedes-in-belgium-as-gunman-remains-at-large-1114240597.html

Suspected Terror Attack Kills Two Swedes in Belgium as Gunman Remains At Large

A shooter in the Belgium capital Brussels killed at least two Swedes in a suspected terrorist attack. Videos of the attack have been posted online

At least two people died late Monday after a shooting unfolded in the Belgium capital of Brussels, in what has been described as a terrorist attack.Unconfirmed graphic video of the shooting, along with a video posted either right before or after the shooting by the suspected gunman, have been posted online. In separate video circulating online, the suspect can be seen making his escape on a scooter. The suspect, who remains at large, has not yet been identified.In video allegedly posted by the suspect, in which the individual is seen wearing either the same or a similar orange jacket as the video of the shooting, the suspect claims to have killed three Swedish nationals, according to an artificial intelligence translation of the video. The man in the video also claims to be a member of the Islamic State*, adding that he had “avenged” Muslims.Authorities have confirmed the two victims are Swedish nationals. Officials have not found a third victim at this time.Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo condemned the “harrowing attack” on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.A football match between Belgium and Sweden was canceled after the shooting. Fans who had already arrived at the stadium were instructed to remain at the venue until authorities are able safely escort them out. Belgium has since raised its terror threat level to its highest, while Sweden raised theirs to its second-highest level following the attack.The President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her condolences on X.Media reports have indicated that a terrorism probe has been launched by authorities involved in the case.The attack follows another suspected terrorist attack in France on Friday, in which one teacher was killed and three people were wounded in a stabbing attack at a high school. The suspect in that case was apprehended.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

