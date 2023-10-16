International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/ukrainian-equipments-final-destination-captured-assets-exhibited-in-lugansk-1114228992.html
Ukrainian Equipment's Final Destination: Captured Assets Exhibited in Lugansk
Ukrainian Equipment's Final Destination: Captured Assets Exhibited in Lugansk
A number of Ukrainian armored vehicles, once marching to oppress the Lugansk people, have found an unexpected for the Kiev regime way to the captured Ukrainian equipment exhibition at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk, a twist not anticipated by Western sponsors.
2023-10-16T13:00+0000
2023-10-16T13:00+0000
multimedia
photo
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
lugansk
captured
armored vehicles
weapons
exhibition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114229165_0:0:3190:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_0b698663e239d6a235ca073b5ef11b2c.jpg
Ukrainian military assets seized by Russian forces in the special operation zone are now on public display in Lugansk. The exhibition, organized by the Lugansk Republican Station Complex, features a wide range of weapons, including armored fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, tanks and others.Originally for the use against the Russian troops, these vehicles have now become a source of entertainment for visitors of the exhibition. Check out Sputnik's gallery to explore the captivating photos of the exhibition.
ukraine
lugansk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114229165_461:0:3190:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_020f34e9da3515f9fef5a58c3ffcf842.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, captured weapons, captured armored vehicles, captured infantry fighting vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, captured tanks, captured ifv, ukrainian tank, ukrainian forces, ukrainian vehicles, ukrainian armored vehicles, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, lugansk, lpr, luhansk, republican station complex
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, captured weapons, captured armored vehicles, captured infantry fighting vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, captured tanks, captured ifv, ukrainian tank, ukrainian forces, ukrainian vehicles, ukrainian armored vehicles, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, lugansk, lpr, luhansk, republican station complex

Ukrainian Equipment's Final Destination: Captured Assets Exhibited in Lugansk

13:00 GMT 16.10.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ukrainian armored vehicles, previously used to oppress Lugansk citizens, have now been captured and displayed at the Republican Station Complex, a twist not anticipated by Kiev and their Western sponsors.
Ukrainian military assets seized by Russian forces in the special operation zone are now on public display in Lugansk. The exhibition, organized by the Lugansk Republican Station Complex, features a wide range of weapons, including armored fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, tanks and others.
Originally for the use against the Russian troops, these vehicles have now become a source of entertainment for visitors of the exhibition.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to explore the captivating photos of the exhibition.
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

Visitors examine a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured during the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic at the exhibition of captured Ukrainian equipment at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk.

Visitors examine a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured during the liberation of the Lugansk People&#x27;s Republic at the exhibition of captured Ukrainian equipment at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk. - Sputnik International
1/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

Visitors examine a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured during the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic at the exhibition of captured Ukrainian equipment at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk.

© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

A visitor explores the insides of a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

A visitor explores the insides of a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV). - Sputnik International
2/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

A visitor explores the insides of a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

Guests take pictures of captured Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Guests take pictures of captured Ukrainian armored vehicles. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

Guests take pictures of captured Ukrainian armored vehicles.

© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

A woman enjoys a sunny day on a bench beside a captured Ukrainian armored vehicles.

A woman enjoys a sunny day on a bench beside a captured Ukrainian armored vehicles. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

A woman enjoys a sunny day on a bench beside a captured Ukrainian armored vehicles.

© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

A visitor examines a gun on top of a captured Ukrainian tank.

A visitor examines a gun on top of a captured Ukrainian tank. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

A visitor examines a gun on top of a captured Ukrainian tank.

© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

A visitor walks past captured Ukrainian armored vehicles.

A visitor walks past captured Ukrainian armored vehicles. - Sputnik International
6/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

A visitor walks past captured Ukrainian armored vehicles.

© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

A captured Ukrainian IFV BTR-4E "Bucephalus" exhibited at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk.

A captured Ukrainian IFV BTR-4E &quot;Bucephalus&quot; exhibited at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

A captured Ukrainian IFV BTR-4E "Bucephalus" exhibited at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk.

© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabank

A visitor poses for pictures on top of a captured Ukrainian tank.

A visitor poses for pictures on top of a captured Ukrainian tank. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank

A visitor poses for pictures on top of a captured Ukrainian tank.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала