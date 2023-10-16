Ukrainian Equipment's Final Destination: Captured Assets Exhibited in Lugansk
Ukrainian Equipment's Final Destination: Captured Assets Exhibited in Lugansk
A number of Ukrainian armored vehicles, once marching to oppress the Lugansk people, have found an unexpected for the Kiev regime way to the captured Ukrainian equipment exhibition at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk, a twist not anticipated by Western sponsors.
Ukrainian military assets seized by Russian forces in the special operation zone are now on public display in Lugansk. The exhibition, organized by the Lugansk Republican Station Complex, features a wide range of weapons, including armored fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, tanks and others.Originally for the use against the Russian troops, these vehicles have now become a source of entertainment for visitors of the exhibition. Check out Sputnik's gallery to explore the captivating photos of the exhibition.
Ukrainian armored vehicles, previously used to oppress Lugansk citizens, have now been captured and displayed at the Republican Station Complex, a twist not anticipated by Kiev and their Western sponsors.
Ukrainian military assets seized by Russian forces in the special operation zone are now on public display in Lugansk. The exhibition, organized by the Lugansk Republican Station Complex, features a wide range of weapons, including armored fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, tanks and others.
Visitors examine a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured during the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic at the exhibition of captured Ukrainian equipment at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk.
Visitors examine a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured during the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic at the exhibition of captured Ukrainian equipment at the Republican Station Complex in Lugansk.