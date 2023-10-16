https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/us-military-getting-extremely-weak-due-to-aid-to-ukraine---american-general-1114225465.html

US Military Getting 'Extremely Weak' Due to Aid to Ukraine - American General

The US has already sent around $46 billion worth of military assistance to Kiev amid Russia’s repeated warnings that doing so will prolong the conflict in Ukraine.

The Biden Administration's relentless Ukraine aid has plunged the US military into becoming overstretched, which affects the White House’s push to shore up other allies, retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc told an American broadcaster.He described the situation as “a very serious problem for America and its national security apparatus," adding he is “very concerned about that.”Earlier this month, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by his own party for cutting a deal with President Joe Biden to continue funding the Kiev regime.This came after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives introduced a bill to extend government funding for 45 days and avoid a shutdown, a document that does not stipulate further assistance to Ukraine. Biden, at the same time, made it clear that the US “will not walk away” from Ukraine as far as aid goes.America and its allies ramped up their military assistance to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying arms to the Kiev regime, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for the Zelensky regime will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

