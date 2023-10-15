https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/gaetz-stands-firm-on-mccarthy-ouster-amidst-middle-east-unrest-1114205093.html
Gaetz Stands Firm on McCarthy Ouster Amidst Middle East Unrest
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) remains unwavering in his decision to spearhead the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), even as the Middle East experiences heightened tensions.
Months of simmering discontent over McCarthy's deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown culminated in Gaetz's determined effort to remove him from the Speaker position. In a recent interview with US media, Gaetz expressed no regrets, stating that he stands firmly behind his decision.House Republicans have moved forward with a plan to elect House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as the permanent Speaker in the upcoming week, signaling their readiness to push through resolutions and offer support. Jordan emerged as the nominee in a secret ballot vote, defeating Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), but he still needs to secure the 217 votes required to claim the Speaker's gavel.Gaetz expressed confidence that the remaining Republicans, currently on the fence about Jordan's candidacy, will eventually rally behind him when the crucial House floor vote takes place. Gaetz concluded with a touch of humor, remarking that he and McCarthy appear to share one belief: "Jim Jordan is gonna be the next Speaker of the House."
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) remains unwavering in his decision to spearhead the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), even as the Middle East experiences heightened tensions with Israel involved in a war against Hamas in Gaza.
Months of simmering discontent over McCarthy's deal with Democrats
to avert a government shutdown culminated in Gaetz's determined effort to remove him from the Speaker position. In a recent interview with US media, Gaetz expressed no regrets, stating that he stands firmly behind his decision.
"We have Israel essentially on auto pay as a consequence of legislation that was passed by Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. The administration has pre-authorized to meet any need that Israel could possibly express in this particular phase of the crisis," Gaetz said Saturday.
House Republicans have moved forward with a plan to elect House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan
(R-Ohio) as the permanent Speaker in the upcoming week, signaling their readiness to push through resolutions and offer support. Jordan emerged as the nominee in a secret ballot vote, defeating Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), but he still needs to secure the 217 votes required to claim the Speaker's gavel.
Gaetz expressed confidence that the remaining Republicans, currently on the fence about Jordan's candidacy, will eventually rally behind him when the crucial House floor vote takes place. Gaetz concluded with a touch of humor, remarking that he and McCarthy appear to share one belief: "Jim Jordan is gonna be the next Speaker of the House."