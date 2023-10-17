https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/former-uk-ambassador-murray-arrested-after-palestine-peace-rally-in-reykjavik-1114263592.html

Former UK Ambassador Murray Arrested After Palestine Peace Rally in Reykjavik

Activist Craig Murray had previously been jailed for eight months on charges of contempt of court for his reporting of the failed prosecution of former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond on charges of sexual assault.

A British peace campaigner, blogger and former diplomat has been arrested after returning from a pro-Palestine rally in Iceland.Craig Murray, who served as ambassador to Uzbekistan from 2002 to 2004, was visiting the capital Reykjavik to meet fellow supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, still held in Britain's highest-security prison awaiting extradition to the US.While there he attended a thousand-strong protest on Sunday outside the Allthing, Iceland's parliament, against Israel's onslaught against the besieged Gaza Strip.Fellow independent journalist Mark Hirst tweeted on Monday evening that Murray had been detained under the Prevention of Terrorism act on his return to the UK.Hirst posted later in the evening that Murray had been released.Mainstream media ignored the arrest of the prominent activist, who was previously jailed in his native Scotland for contempt of court for reporting facts in the trial of former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond — who was acquitted of all charges of sexual misconduct.But alternative media websites speculated that Murray had been arrested for a tweet in the small hours of Sunday, expressing his support for "resistance" to Israel's "genocide" in Gaza by Palestine's Hamas party and Lebanon's Hezbollah — both banned in the UK as terrorist organisations.If prosecuted, Murray could potentially find himself jailed alongside Assange in Belmarsh prison in South London, where convicted terrorists are held.

