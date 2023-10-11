https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/russias-rosgeo-starts-using-ai-based-deposit-location-technology-in-uzbekistan-1114109973.html

Russia's RosGeo Starts Using AI-Based Deposit Location Technology in Uzbekistan

Russia's RosGeo Starts Using AI-Based Deposit Location Technology in Uzbekistan

Russia's state-owned mining holding Rosgeologia (RosGeo) has started to use its technology for locating hydrocarbon deposits that were overlooked by previous surveys in Uzbekistan and is offering it to other nations, the company's Director General, Sergey Gorkov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2023-10-11T17:43+0000

2023-10-11T17:43+0000

2023-10-11T17:43+0000

russia

sergei gorkov

turkmenistan

uzbekistan

rosgeologia

rosneft

lukoil

artificial intelligence (ai)

science & tech

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3f4e72934e7e48388d11c7f501e4a6.jpg

In May, he told Sputnik that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are among those most interested in the artificial intelligence-powered technology developed by RosGeo. He also said that the company was presenting the innovation to UAE partners. RosGeo is now showcasing the technology to Turkmenistan and African states, and is in talks with Kazakhstan and Iran, he added. In November 2022, Gorkov said that the company had developed its own technology, dubbed Geoaudit, for locating hydrocarbon deposits missed while drilling in wells and implemented pilot projects, using it in cooperation with Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil oil companies. In March this year, he said that the company had started to actively promote the technology on international markets, while already implementing it in industrial projects in Russia. The Russian Energy Week is held in Moscow from October 11-13, bringing together high-ranking officials and representatives of leading energy companies from over 60 countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/opec-expects-world-oil-demand-to-increase-by-106mln-bpd-to-1102mln-bpd-by-2028-1114034716.html

russia

turkmenistan

uzbekistan

uae

kazakhstan

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosgeo, ros geologia, russian geology, turkmenistan, uzbekistan, russian technology, oil and gas, russian oil, oil production, oil location, oil field, oil fields, oil deposits, reserves of petroleum, petroleum reserves, hydrocarbons, hydrocarbons location, hydrocarbon deposit, hydrocarbon deposits