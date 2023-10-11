Russia's RosGeo Starts Using AI-Based Deposit Location Technology in Uzbekistan

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/russias-rosgeo-starts-using-ai-based-deposit-location-technology-in-uzbekistan-1114109973.html
Russia's state-owned mining holding Rosgeologia (RosGeo) has started to use its technology for locating hydrocarbon deposits that were overlooked by previous surveys in Uzbekistan and is offering it to other nations, the company's Director General, Sergey Gorkov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
In November 2022, Gorkov said that the company had developed its own technology, dubbed Geoaudit, for locating hydrocarbon deposits missed while drilling in wells and implemented pilot projects, using it in cooperation with Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil oil companies. In March this year, he said that the company had started to actively promote the technology on international markets, while already implementing it in industrial projects in Russia. The Russian Energy Week is held in Moscow from October 11-13, bringing together high-ranking officials and representatives of leading energy companies from over 60 countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's state-owned mining holding Rosgeologia (RosGeo) has started to use its technology for locating hydrocarbon deposits that were overlooked by previous surveys in Uzbekistan and is offering it to other nations, the company's Director General, Sergey Gorkov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
In May, he told Sputnik that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are among those most interested in the artificial intelligence-powered technology
developed by RosGeo. He also said that the company was presenting the innovation to UAE partners.
"In Uzbekistan, we have already started work both on locating missed deposits and on seismics. The work has been underway since October," Gorkov said.
RosGeo is now showcasing the technology to Turkmenistan and African states, and is in talks with Kazakhstan and Iran, he added.
In November 2022, Gorkov said that the company had developed its own technology, dubbed Geoaudit, for locating hydrocarbon deposits
missed while drilling in wells and implemented pilot projects, using it in cooperation with Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil oil companies. In March this year, he said that the company had started to actively promote the technology on international markets, while already implementing it in industrial projects in Russia.
The Russian Energy Week
is held in Moscow from October 11-13, bringing together high-ranking officials and representatives of leading energy companies from over 60 countries.