LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Fighter Jets Strike HQ of Hamas– IDF

Turkiye Ready to Act as Guarantor Country for Palestine if Peace Agreement Reached – Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that Ankara is ready to act as a guarantor country for Palestine if a peace agreement is reached.

Fidan said that countries that would act as guarantors, especially for Palestine, should be from the region, adding that "this also applies to Turkiye," Turkish newspaper reported, quoting the foreign minister.

"Other countries must be guarantors for Israel. After reaching an agreement that suits both parties, the guarantor countries must take responsibility for fulfilling its requirements. Only in this way can lasting peace be achieved," Fidan added.