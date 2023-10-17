International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/live-updates-israeli-fighter-jets-strike-hq-of-hamas-idf--1114245275.html
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Fighter Jets Strike HQ of Hamas– IDF
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Fighter Jets Strike HQ of Hamas– IDF
Hostilities rage around Gaza Strip since October 7 when Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched a ‘surprise attack’ on Israel, firing thousands of missiles and attacking IDF forces
2023-10-17T04:51+0000
2023-10-17T04:51+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114107101_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6bd67bd9a838b0e325921da30302845.jpg
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114107101_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bc960ed0d6281b2d8f2534f81d60c64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel army
hamas, palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, hamas, israel army
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Fighter Jets Strike HQ of Hamas– IDF

04:51 GMT 17.10.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Hostilities have been raging around Gaza Strip since October 7 when Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched a ‘surprise attack’ on Israel, firing thousands of missiles and attacking IDF forces.
As a result of the attack, many civilians as well as military personnel were killed or taken hostage. Israeli government declared a state of war on Hamas, introduced a humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched retaliatory strikes on the region.
While blood is spilled from both sides, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders look for solution of a crisis that will put end to hostilities and lay foundation for a peace in the region. However, UN Security Council failed to adopt Russia’s resolution on Gaza Strip due to the “the selfish intentions of the Western bloc of countries”, as Russian envoy to United Nations Vassily Nebenzia put it.
Russia's resolution called for "a humanitarian ceasefire, release of all hostages, aid access, and safe evacuation of civilians".
Meanwhile, incumbent US President Joe Biden is reportedly considering trip to Israel to show full US support to Tel-Aviv as other Middle East leaders warn that full-scale operation against Gaza Strip will lead to imminent escalation in the region.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:25 GMT 17.10.2023
Iran Warns Israel About Possible Preemptive Measures - Foreign Minister
A view shows the the Iranian flag in capital Tehran with the snow-covered Alborz mountain range in the background on January 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2023
World
Preemptive Measures Against Israel ‘Possible in Coming Hours’ – Iranian Foreign Minister
05:22 GMT
04:53 GMT 17.10.2023
Turkiye Ready to Act as Guarantor Country for Palestine if Peace Agreement Reached – Foreign Minister
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that Ankara is ready to act as a guarantor country for Palestine if a peace agreement is reached.
Fidan said that countries that would act as guarantors, especially for Palestine, should be from the region, adding that "this also applies to Turkiye," Turkish newspaper reported, quoting the foreign minister.
"Other countries must be guarantors for Israel. After reaching an agreement that suits both parties, the guarantor countries must take responsibility for fulfilling its requirements. Only in this way can lasting peace be achieved," Fidan added.
04:44 GMT 17.10.2023
Israel Strikes Headquarters of Hamas
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала