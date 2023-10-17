LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Fighter Jets Strike HQ of Hamas– IDF

As a result of the attack, many civilians as well as military personnel were killed or taken hostage. Israeli government declared a state of war on Hamas, introduced a humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched retaliatory strikes on the region.
While blood is spilled from both sides, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders look for solution of a crisis that will put end to hostilities and lay foundation for a peace in the region. However, UN Security Council failed to adopt Russia’s resolution on Gaza Strip due to the “the selfish intentions of the Western bloc of countries”, as Russian envoy to United Nations Vassily Nebenzia put it.
Russia's resolution called for "a humanitarian ceasefire, release of all hostages, aid access, and safe evacuation of civilians".
Meanwhile, incumbent US President Joe Biden is reportedly considering trip to Israel to show full US support to Tel-Aviv as other Middle East leaders warn that full-scale operation against Gaza Strip will lead to imminent escalation in the region.
