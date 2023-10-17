https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/maduro-rejects-us-media-claims-on-caracas-washington-deal-to-ease-oil-sanctions-1114259341.html

Maduro Rejects US Media Claims on Caracas-Washington Deal to Ease Oil Sanctions

The Venezuelan leader earlier slammed the US sanctions against his country as a form of electoral interference.

President Nicolas Maduro has rejected recent US media reports about Caracas and Washington allegedly striking a deal to ease American sanctions against Venezuela.The comments followed a report in a US newspaper that said the Biden administration and the Venezuelan government had reached an agreement. The deal stated that Washington would reduce sanctions on the oil industry in Caracas. Additionally, the South American nation “would allow a competitive, internationally monitored presidential election next year.”The newspaper cited unnamed sources saying that the sanctions relaxation will be announced after “Maduro’s government and Venezuela’s US-backed opposition sign an agreement to include commitments [by Caracas] to allow a freer vote in 2024.”In 2019, the US will impose comprehensive sanctions on Caracas, specifically targeting the country's oil and financial industries and freezing its reserves amid the country's political crisis.Maduro has repeatedly criticized anti-Venezuelan US sanctions as a form of electoral interference, stressing that his country "wants elections free of sanctions, blockades, aggression, [and] economic warfare."

