Marianne Williamson’s Low-Polling 2024 Campaign Winds Up in Debt

American author Marianne Williamson’s campaign is now running in the red. Her campaign only raised $821,000 between July 1 and September 30, while spending over $825,000.

American author Marianne Williamson’s campaign is now running in the red, according to recent quarterly disclosure documents.The 71-year-old election contender is the only other Democratic primary candidate besides US President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running as an Independent.Williamson’s most recent Federal Election Commission filing has revealed the campaign only raised $821,000 between July 1 and September 30, while spending over $825,000. Her campaign specifically noted the group was $347,000 in debt with only $101,000 available. (Her debt grew from $270,000 in the previous quarter to $347,000 in this quarter.)A majority of the money raised, according to a Virginia-based news outlet, was from donors who gave less than $200. Williamson’s campaign is run by Carlos Cardona, who served as the chairman of the Laconia Democrats, and worked as the production director for a New Hampshire-based telemarketing firm.Worse still, the author’s spending isn’t helping with her polls, either. According to RealClearPolitics, Williamson is polling at just 4% in Democratic primary polls after first entering the race at 9%.At the end of the last reporting period, the campaign also lost six staffers in a sweeping round of firings, as well as a series of resignations. According to staff salary reports, those who exited the campaign include the campaign’s second South Carolina director, Brandon Upson, press Secretary Duran Brown, and staffers Cory Arichbald, Christian Castro and Molly Reed.In a previous report from July, the Democratic candidate revealed her financial struggles during a Zoom call in which the audio was leaked.In August, at least seven of Williamson's 2024 campaign staffers grouped together in writing a letter accusing the American author of deception, sabotage, gaslighting, emotional abuse, erratic behavior, and general dysfunction.According to the letter, Williamson “consistently prevented staff from completing the work necessary to run a campaign to run an election.” Williamson was also accused of abusive behavior by staffers who worked for her during her 2020 campaign, accusing her of “unpredictable, explosive episodes of anger."

