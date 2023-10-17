https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/new-russian-drone-to-clear-remotely-controlled-mines-successfully-tested--1114255946.html

New Russian Drone to Clear Remotely Controlled Mines Successfully Tested

New Russian Drone to Clear Remotely Controlled Mines Successfully Tested

Advanced unmanned aerial vehicles are widely used by Russian troops to target Ukrainian forces, whose desperate attempts to stage a counteroffensive have seen no progress since early June.

2023-10-17T11:31+0000

2023-10-17T11:31+0000

2023-10-17T11:31+0000

military

russia

special operation

drone

unmanned aerial vehicle

mines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114254038_0:133:2972:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_0e00e17364e2dbeada33e56c52d6fed5.jpg

Russia has developed a sapper drone dubbed Strekoza (lit. Dragonfly), capable of neutralizing remotely controlled mines in the special operation zone, spokesman for the company behind this technology, Igor Stukalo, told Sputnik on Tuesday.Stukalo, who serves as technical director of the Defense Group, UTTA, said that the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian National Guard have already conducted tests of the Strekoza unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which demonstrated “positive results.”According to him, the drone can be used in areas located as far as 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the frontline in the special operation zone. Stukalo explained that if the remotely operated Strekoza detects a mine with a radioelectronic fuse, the drone, which carries a TNT block, will drop it on the target.The spokesman said that the flight duration of the 12­kg drone is 50 minutes, and that the Strekoza kit includes four pairs of rechargeable batteries and a charger.Russian troops have successfully been using various types of drones in the special operation zone amid Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, which has claimed the lives of at least 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers since its beginning on June 4.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, new russian drone dubbed strekoza (dragonfly), kiev's botched counteroffensive