https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/ukraines-possible-new-counteroffensive-camouflage-for-zelensky-to-steal-more-money-from-west-1113837034.html

Ukraine’s Possible New Counteroffensive: ‘Camouflage' for Zelensky to 'Steal More Money From West’

Ukraine’s Possible New Counteroffensive: ‘Camouflage' for Zelensky to 'Steal More Money From West’

Kiev’s alleged push for an autumn counteroffensive can be perceived as sort of the West’s red herring, Scott Bennett, former US Army psychological warfare officer and State Department counter-terrorism analyst, told Sputnik.

2023-10-01T12:34+0000

2023-10-01T12:34+0000

2023-10-01T12:38+0000

ukraine

russia

us

volodymyr zelensky

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

west

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113827521_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1cb8c349ef25b4380d0f02215e221c80.jpg

The Zelensky regime had elaborated a plan for a major offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye region in early October, securing the approval of Ukraine's sponsors in Washington and London, an informed source told Sputnik earlier this week. According to the source, Kiev's special forces intend to seize control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as part of the blueprint.All this could be Western countries' red herring, Scott Bennett suggested, pointing to the Ukrainian Army's futile attempts to break through Russian defensive lines.He recalled that many perceive this facility as "a target for destruction in a kind of ‘doomsday’ button that the US might try and push, in an attempt to generate sufficient chaos and destruction to distract the world away from the small scale battles of Ukraine, to the global implications of a nuclear disaster.” According to the former psychological warfare officer, the potential destruction of the Zaporozhye NPP would be the "ultimate expression" of this chaos.Bennett didn’t rule out that "the West will combine its best liars in the CIA, the Mossad, the MI6 to blame the event on Russia, and perhaps also simultaneously initiate some self-inflicted false flag attacks at the same time—such as assassinate Joe Biden and Zelensky at the same time and blame this on Russia in order to justify ‘police action’ and a drafting of Americans into the military for conflict with Russia.”Commenting on how Zelensky's alleged new advance can be explained, given the failure of Kiev’s summer counteroffensive, Bennett claimed that the Ukrainian president is “a madman, or being told what to do by madmen—or both. I suspect the latter. “When asked if it’s safe to say that the alleged October counteroffensive plan is an attempt to appease the Ukrainian people and justify Western demands, Bennett said that it is “camouflage for Zelensky’s scheme to steal more money from the West, and show some kind of a “good faith effort” that would invite future ‘re-construction’ donations and investments by the West.Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed last month that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve any tangible results on all the frontlines since the beginning of their counteroffensive on June 4, something that he said had claimed the lives of more than 71,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the time.

ukraine

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

kiev's alleged new counteroffensive in october, ukraine conflict, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, russian defensive lines, ukraine's botched counteroffensive