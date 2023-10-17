https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/robert-f-kennedy-jr-says-average-us-income-does-not-meet-basic-needs-1114267172.html

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated late Monday evening that average US income is $5000 short of meeting basic needs like food and as a result, private credit card debt is a trillion dollars, the highest in US history.

"The average income in this country is now $5,000 less than the cost of basic human needs, food, transportation and housing," Kennedy told the audience during his "Independent Tour" in Louisville, Kentucky. Kennedy also pointed out that despite the increasing debt, people can only afford low-quality food from the supermarket or fast food. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a presidential candidate in the 2024 race who decided to run as an independent. Kennedy explained that there is a rising tide of discontent in the US, wanting to make a "new declaration of independence"- from corporations, the media, and the two major political parties.

