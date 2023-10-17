International
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated late Monday evening that average US income is $5000 short of meeting basic needs like food and as a result, private credit card debt is a trillion dollars, the highest in US history.
"The average income in this country is now $5,000 less than the cost of basic human needs, food, transportation and housing," Kennedy told the audience during his "Independent Tour" in Louisville, Kentucky. Kennedy also pointed out that despite the increasing debt, people can only afford low-quality food from the supermarket or fast food. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a presidential candidate in the 2024 race who decided to run as an independent. Kennedy explained that there is a rising tide of discontent in the US, wanting to make a "new declaration of independence"- from corporations, the media, and the two major political parties.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs

18:03 GMT 17.10.2023
© AP Photo / Hans Pennink Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y.
© AP Photo / Hans Pennink
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (Sputnik) Lenka White - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated late Monday evening that average US income is $5000 short of meeting basic needs like food and as a result, private credit card debt is a trillion dollars, the highest in US history.
"The average income in this country is now $5,000 less than the cost of basic human needs, food, transportation and housing," Kennedy told the audience during his "Independent Tour" in Louisville, Kentucky.

"There's still $5.000 in debt at the end of the year. How are they paying that debt? They are putting it on their credit cards. So three weeks ago, we passed a critical milestone of a trillion dollars in private credit card debt. You've never had that kind of debt before in history," the presidential hopeful stressed.

Kennedy also pointed out that despite the increasing debt, people can only afford low-quality food from the supermarket or fast food.

"(People can afford] not even good food, just food, not even a Whole Foods. Food you get at McDonald's or the grocery store that is very low on nutrition and very high on Atrazine and glyphosate, pesticides,..." he said. The low food quality has also contributed to the increase in chronic diseases - from 6% to 60%, the candidate continued.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a presidential candidate in the 2024 race who decided to run as an independent. Kennedy explained that there is a rising tide of discontent in the US, wanting to make a "new declaration of independence"- from corporations, the media, and the two major political parties.
