https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/robert-f-kennedy-jr-says-average-us-income-does-not-meet-basic-needs-1114267172.html
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated late Monday evening that average US income is $5000 short of meeting basic needs like food and as a result, private credit card debt is a trillion dollars, the highest in US history.
2023-10-17T18:03+0000
2023-10-17T18:03+0000
2023-10-17T18:03+0000
americas
robert f. kennedy jr
us
economic recession
inflation
stagnation
us economy
americans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109666745_0:86:2868:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_39a543010c5378c90df9782c5ab9bb3f.jpg
"The average income in this country is now $5,000 less than the cost of basic human needs, food, transportation and housing," Kennedy told the audience during his "Independent Tour" in Louisville, Kentucky. Kennedy also pointed out that despite the increasing debt, people can only afford low-quality food from the supermarket or fast food. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a presidential candidate in the 2024 race who decided to run as an independent. Kennedy explained that there is a rising tide of discontent in the US, wanting to make a "new declaration of independence"- from corporations, the media, and the two major political parties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/fed-official-eyeing-higher-us-rates-as-inflation-remains-too-high-ahead-of-november-meet-1113867509.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/gasoline-price-and-rent-pushes-us-consumer-price-index-higher-in-september-1114145893.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109666745_137:0:2868:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_933b406aa4b575ce8264dbdf9e3d6f12.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
robert f. kennedy jr., robert kennedy, inflation in us, economic downturn, americans dont have money, surging inflation, debts, loans, credit cards, us economy, consumer price index, cpi, consumer price index, inflation, labor department, gasoline prices, rent, underlying inflation, federal reserve, interest rates, market contemplations, us, september, august, annual growth, core cpi, producer prices, factory level, fed's 2 percent target, rate hikes, cme group's fedwatch tool, long-term government bonds, middle east, treasury yields, fed, overnight interest rate, basis points, united auto workers strike, supply chain, economic uncertainty, policymakers
robert f. kennedy jr., robert kennedy, inflation in us, economic downturn, americans dont have money, surging inflation, debts, loans, credit cards, us economy, consumer price index, cpi, consumer price index, inflation, labor department, gasoline prices, rent, underlying inflation, federal reserve, interest rates, market contemplations, us, september, august, annual growth, core cpi, producer prices, factory level, fed's 2 percent target, rate hikes, cme group's fedwatch tool, long-term government bonds, middle east, treasury yields, fed, overnight interest rate, basis points, united auto workers strike, supply chain, economic uncertainty, policymakers
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Average US Income Does Not Meet Basic Needs
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (Sputnik) Lenka White - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated late Monday evening that average US income is $5000 short of meeting basic needs like food and as a result, private credit card debt is a trillion dollars, the highest in US history.
"The average income in this country is now $5,000 less than the cost of basic human needs, food, transportation and housing," Kennedy told the audience during his "Independent Tour" in Louisville, Kentucky.
"There's still $5.000 in debt at the end of the year. How are they paying that debt? They are putting it on their credit cards. So three weeks ago, we passed a critical milestone of a trillion dollars in private credit card debt. You've never had that kind of debt before in history," the presidential hopeful stressed.
Kennedy also pointed out that despite the increasing debt, people can only afford low-quality food
from the supermarket or fast food.
"(People can afford] not even good food, just food, not even a Whole Foods. Food you get at McDonald's or the grocery store that is very low on nutrition and very high on Atrazine and glyphosate, pesticides,..." he said. The low food quality has also contributed to the increase in chronic diseases - from 6% to 60%, the candidate continued.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a presidential candidate in the 2024 race who decided to run as an independent. Kennedy explained that there is a rising tide of discontent in the US
, wanting to make a "new declaration of independence"- from corporations, the media
, and the two major political parties.