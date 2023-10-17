https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/shipwreck-time-capsule-19th-century-vessel-unearthed-during-florida-road-project-1114244456.html

Shipwreck Time Capsule: 19th Century Vessel Unearthed During Florida Road Project

Construction workers in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, stumbled upon a remarkable find during a road project. This incredible find is shedding light on the maritime history of the region.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently revealed the discovery of a nearly intact 19th-century shipwreck while working on State Road A1A near the Bridge of Lions.The unexpected discovery occurred as construction crews were engaged in a drainage improvement project. FDOT archaeologists and experts believe the well-preserved wooden vessel dates back to the mid-to-late 1800s. Given the historic significance of the area, FDOT promptly collaborated with Southeastern Archaeological Research (SEARCH), a maritime archaeology team, to ensure the careful excavation and preservation of the shipwreck.District 2 Secretary Greg Evans expressed his amazement at the find, suggesting the vessel may have sunk unexpectedly and remained encapsulated in soil and mud, preserving it for over a century.FDOT's commitment to preserving cultural resources and their collaboration with SEARCH allowed for the successful extraction of the vessel while ensuring the road project's continuity. The find is expected to provide valuable insights into the region's history and the importance of its maritime heritage.

