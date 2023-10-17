International
Trump Files Lawsuit in UK Court to Discredit 'Scandalous' Steele Dossier
Trump Files Lawsuit in UK Court to Discredit 'Scandalous' Steele Dossier
Former US President Donald Trump is Suing Orbis Business Intelligence, the company behind the Steele dossier in the UK.
Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in a UK court against the company behind the infamous Steele Dossier, which included a variety of sensational claims targeting the then-presidential candidate during the 2016 US election.The dossier, created by the company founded by former British spy Christopher Steele at the behest of the Hillary Clinton campaign, was published by US media days before Trump’s inauguration. It made unsubstantiated and salacious allegations about the soon-to-be US president and was the basis for much of the so-called “Russiagate” controversy that hung over his presidency.Much of the document was contradicted by the Mueller and Horowitz reports, with the Durham report criticizing the FBI for leaning on the dossier in its investigations into Trump when it couldn’t corroborate anything in the report. It is now largely accepted to be a discredited document by most major media outlets.Hugh Tomlinson, Trump’s lawyer working on the recent legal case, has said Orbis Business Intelligence - the company founded by Christopher Steele and the creator of the document, violated Trump’s data protection rights causing “personal and reputational damage and distress.”A lawyer for Orbis has called for the case to be dismissed, arguing the report was never meant to be made public and was published without authorization. They further argue it is too late to make a claim.Tomlinson says people still believe the false allegations in the report, and that Trump plans to vindicate himself by proving the allegations false in court.The Steele Dossier included salacious and at-times bizarre claims about Trump, including the infamous “pee tape,” and that the Russian government had been collaborating with Trump when he was the host of a reality TV show. It also accused Trump of bribery, among other crimes.Steele has insisted his dossier has not been discredited and claims its “main tenets continue to hold up well,” although he admits he cannot provide evidence for the outlined claims.Trump previously tried to sue Steele, Clinton and her advisers and top FBI officials for allegedly working together to concoct the Russiagate conspiracy; however, that case was thrown out. By 2020, a British judge ordered Steele to pay $23,000 in damages to a Russian bank that was falsely named in the dossier.The judge presiding over the latest legal filing has indicated that she would rule at an undetermined date if the case can move forward after hearing arguments in London’s High Court.
Trump Files Lawsuit in UK Court to Discredit 'Scandalous' Steele Dossier

Ian DeMartino
The debunked Steele Dossier was cited by the media for years as evidence that former US President Donald Trump had coordinated with officials in Moscow during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in a UK court against the company behind the infamous Steele Dossier, which included a variety of sensational claims targeting the then-presidential candidate during the 2016 US election.
The dossier, created by the company founded by former British spy Christopher Steele at the behest of the Hillary Clinton campaign, was published by US media days before Trump’s inauguration. It made unsubstantiated and salacious allegations about the soon-to-be US president and was the basis for much of the so-called “Russiagate” controversy that hung over his presidency.
Much of the document was contradicted by the Mueller and Horowitz reports, with the Durham report criticizing the FBI for leaning on the dossier in its investigations into Trump when it couldn’t corroborate anything in the report. It is now largely accepted to be a discredited document by most major media outlets.
Hugh Tomlinson, Trump’s lawyer working on the recent legal case, has said Orbis Business Intelligence - the company founded by Christopher Steele and the creator of the document, violated Trump’s data protection rights causing “personal and reputational damage and distress.”
A lawyer for Orbis has called for the case to be dismissed, arguing the report was never meant to be made public and was published without authorization. They further argue it is too late to make a claim.
Tomlinson says people still believe the false allegations in the report, and that Trump plans to vindicate himself by proving the allegations false in court.

“Until there is such a judgment, I continue to suffer damage and distress as a result of people wrongfully believing that the data in the dossier is accurate,” the former US president wrote in his witness statement.

The Steele Dossier included salacious and at-times bizarre claims about Trump, including the infamous “pee tape,” and that the Russian government had been collaborating with Trump when he was the host of a reality TV show. It also accused Trump of bribery, among other crimes.
Steele has insisted his dossier has not been discredited and claims its “main tenets continue to hold up well,” although he admits he cannot provide evidence for the outlined claims.
Trump previously tried to sue Steele, Clinton and her advisers and top FBI officials for allegedly working together to concoct the Russiagate conspiracy; however, that case was thrown out. By 2020, a British judge ordered Steele to pay $23,000 in damages to a Russian bank that was falsely named in the dossier.
The judge presiding over the latest legal filing has indicated that she would rule at an undetermined date if the case can move forward after hearing arguments in London’s High Court.
