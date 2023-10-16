https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/trump-says-will-appeal-us-court-gag-order-in-2020-election-results-case-1114238938.html
Trump Says Will Appeal US Court Gag Order in 2020 Election Results Case
Trump Says Will Appeal US Court Gag Order in 2020 Election Results Case
Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would appeal a gag order issued by a district judge as part of the case against him for allegedly attempting to overturn 2020 election results.
Earlier on Monday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted a request by prosecutors to limit Trump’s free speech rights in an attempt to prevent undue influence on the court case. The order bars Trump from attacking prosecutors, court staff, and potential witnesses. Trump also characterized the court order as a “terrible thing” for democracy in the United States. Trump’s defense team has argued that such restrictions could limit his 2024 reelection bid and infringe on his First Amendment rights to freedom of speech. US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticized the gag order as a weaponization of the government against Trump. Chutkan made the federal courtroom a “Ministry of Truth,” Greene said, comparing the US to an Orwellian dystopia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would appeal a gag order issued by a district judge as part of the case against him for allegedly attempting to overturn 2020 election results.
Earlier on Monday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted a request by prosecutors to limit Trump’s free speech rights in an attempt to prevent undue influence on the court case. The order bars Trump from attacking prosecutors
, court staff, and potential witnesses.
“Will appeal the gag order ruling. Witch hunt!” Trump said in a statement via social media platform Truth.
Trump also characterized the court order as a “terrible thing” for democracy in the United States. Trump’s defense team has argued that such restrictions could limit his 2024 reelection bid
and infringe on his First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticized the gag order as a weaponization of the government against Trump
.
“Today, a Democrat judge issued an order gagging President Trump, destroying the First Amendment,” Greene said in a statement via social media platform X. “This entire operation is run by Joe Biden, his political opponent, and nothing more than election interference. This is the weaponization of government!”
Chutkan made the federal courtroom a “Ministry of Truth,” Greene said, comparing the US to an Orwellian dystopia.