International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/ukraine-fires-us-supplied-atacms-missiles-at-russian-forces-for-first-time-reports-1114261546.html
US Secretly Shipped Small Number of ATACMS to Ukraine in Recent Days - Reports
US Secretly Shipped Small Number of ATACMS to Ukraine in Recent Days - Reports
Ukraine on Tuesday reportedly used Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike nearby Russian troops near Lugansk and Berdyansk, marking the first use of the US-made long-range missiles in the conflict
2023-10-17T14:24+0000
2023-10-17T14:27+0000
army tactical missile system (atacms)
ukraine
us
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg
The United States has secretly shipped a small number of surface-to-surface missiles to Ukraine in recent days to provide Kiev with a long-range strike capability against Russian forces amid the ongoing counteroffensive, the report said. The versions of the ATACMS that were provided have a range of about 100 miles (160 km). The US has not formally announced the transfer of the longer-range missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/cluster-atacms-for-ukraine-whats-their-real-purpose--1113634065.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:705:1500:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_4d032631a041333d1c05b7382b43a005.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
atacms ukraine, us military aid to ukraine
atacms ukraine, us military aid to ukraine

US Secretly Shipped Small Number of ATACMS to Ukraine in Recent Days - Reports

14:24 GMT 17.10.2023 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 17.10.2023)
© Wikipedia / Public DomainATACMS Army Tactical Missile System
ATACMS Army Tactical Missile System - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2023
© Wikipedia / Public Domain
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine on Tuesday used Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike nearby Russian troops near Lugansk and Berdyansk, marking the first use of the US-made long-range missiles in the conflict, a US newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing people in the know.
The United States has secretly shipped a small number of surface-to-surface missiles to Ukraine in recent days to provide Kiev with a long-range strike capability against Russian forces amid the ongoing counteroffensive, the report said.
The versions of the ATACMS that were provided have a range of about 100 miles (160 km).
The US has not formally announced the transfer of the longer-range missiles.
Военные учения США и Южной Кореи с использованием Армейского тактического ракетного комплекса - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2023
Military
Cluster ATACMS for Ukraine: What's Their Real Purpose?
24 September, 16:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала