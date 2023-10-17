https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/ukraine-fires-us-supplied-atacms-missiles-at-russian-forces-for-first-time-reports-1114261546.html

US Secretly Shipped Small Number of ATACMS to Ukraine in Recent Days - Reports

Ukraine on Tuesday reportedly used Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike nearby Russian troops near Lugansk and Berdyansk, marking the first use of the US-made long-range missiles in the conflict

2023-10-17T14:24+0000

The United States has secretly shipped a small number of surface-to-surface missiles to Ukraine in recent days to provide Kiev with a long-range strike capability against Russian forces amid the ongoing counteroffensive, the report said. The versions of the ATACMS that were provided have a range of about 100 miles (160 km). The US has not formally announced the transfer of the longer-range missiles.

