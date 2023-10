https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/vietnam-considers-russia-to-be-priority-partner-in-foreign-policy-1114258696.html

Vietnam Considers Russia to Be Priority Partner in Foreign Policy

Vietnam Considers Russia to Be Priority Partner in Foreign Policy

Vietnam considers Russia to be a priority partner in foreign policy, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong stated on Tuesday.

2023-10-17T12:32+0000

2023-10-17T12:32+0000

2023-10-17T12:32+0000

world

russia

vietnam

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114258532_0:0:3114:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_02c54c267e390a9de132a2e4edbea4e0.jpg

"Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership of our countries, as well as the closeness and close connection that has existed between our countries for many years. Vietnam considers Russia a top priority in its foreign policy," the leader said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. Vo Van Thuong also invited Vladimir Putin to visit the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/us-seeks-to-divide-indo-pacific-use-new-alliances-as-proxies-against-china-1113272705.html

russia

vietnam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, vo van thuong, russia-vietnam cooperation, russia-vietnam ties, russia-vietnam trade, russia-vietnam negotiations, russia-vietnam talks, 3rd belt and road forum, russia-vietnam relations, putin-vo talks, putin-vo meeting