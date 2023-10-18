https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/baptist-hospital-bombed-in-gaza-belt-and-road-forum-un-to-stand-with-cuba-1114272570.html

Baptist Hospital Bombed in Gaza; Belt and Road Forum; UN to Stand With Cuba

The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 500 people have been killed in a bombing of a Baptist hospital in Gaza City.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. President Putin has arrived in Beijing and is discussing the Belt and Road initiative, amongst other things. KJ Noh says that as China is building infrastructure, the US is assisting Israel in destroying the infrastructure of Gaza. Also, he notes the difference between the number of civilian casualties in the Ukraine Special Military Operation and the military assault on Gaza.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Israel's ground offensive could lead to a bloodbath. Dr. Oualaalou says that the conflict will likely spread if Israel moves forward. Also, Israelis do not like Prime Minister Netanyahu, and there are other very powerful groups in the Middle East that could become combatants. He says the West looks like hypocrites due to its position on civilian deaths in Ukraine.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. President Putin has arrived in Beijing and is discussing the Belt and Road initiative, amongst other things. Mark Sleboda says that this is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road initiative, so this is a celebratory milestone. This is the first trip outside of Russia since the West brought charges against him in the International Criminal Court.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Rite Aid is filing for bankruptcy due to its unpayable debt load. Dr. Tauheed says that there is plenty of competition from online retailers. Also, there is competition from CVS and Walgreens, and neither of them is doing well. Dr. Tauheed says that a Wall Street correction is coming because stocks are massively overpriced.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Israeli air force has allegedly bombed the Baptist hospital in Gaza, and the death toll could reach into the hundreds. Laith Marouf says that this comes after threats to hospitals. Apparently, these were displaced families and medical staff, and the hospital is funded by Christian charities. He says that the Arab governments are facing severe pressure from their citizens.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the neocon push for World War 3. The Washington DC neocon cabal is now arguing that the United States must prepare for a war against the other two world superpowers. Caleb Maupin says that this is based on numbers. China and Russia are becoming more and more militarily powerful, but some insane people are dreaming of such nightmarish scenarios. He says this is why the Pentagon is becoming the voice of restraint.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis.com, joins us to discuss Latin America. Juan Guaido is teaching democracy after working to destabilize Venezuela and steal its resources from Citgo. Ricardo Vaz says that Juan Guaido used resources from Citgo to fund an illegal parallel government. Also, the nation of Venezuela could not represent itself in court because the US would not allow it to represent itself.Cheryl LaBash, Cuban solidarity activist and co-chair of the National Network on Cuba, joins us to discuss Cuba. The United Nations is considering a resolution to end the brutal US blockade against Cuba. Cheryl LaBash says that only the United States and Israel have traditionally opposed the solution introduced yearly. She also says that US imperialism is behind the genocide unleashed against Gaza. She also says that the sanctions program is an effort of economic strangulation to force countries to abandon their national sovereignty.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

