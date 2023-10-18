https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/drone-strikes-air-base-in-iraq-housing-us-forces---reports-1114296289.html
Drone Strikes Air Base in Iraq Housing US Forces - Reports

The Harir Air Base in Iraq's Erbil Governorate, where US forces are stationed, was attacked by a drone on Wednesday, an Iraqi news agency reported, citing a security source.
An armed group identifying itself as Teshkil al-Warithin of Al-Aqsa Flood Operations Room has claimed responsibility for the attack, the source said. The group's statement posted on social media was quoted by the news agency as saying that the "American occupation base in northern Iraq - Harir Base" was targeted by a drone precisely at noon. Also on Wednesday, the Pentagon told Sputnik that the United States had shot down two drones that attempted to attack US and coalition forces in Iraq. The incidents took place after last night's public unrest in Iraqi cities. People took to the streets to condemn the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which reportedly killed over 500 people. Several Iraqi groups have threatened to attack US air bases in Iraq. On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani spoke by telephone to discuss efforts to prevent further escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. Israel has reported over 1,000 deaths, while the death toll in Gaza has topped 3,000.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Harir Air Base in Iraq's Erbil Governorate, where US forces are stationed, was attacked by a drone on Wednesday, an Iraqi news agency reported, citing a security source.
An armed group identifying itself as Teshkil al-Warithin of Al-Aqsa Flood Operations Room has claimed responsibility for the attack, the source said.
The group's statement posted on social media was quoted by the news agency as saying that the "American occupation
base in northern Iraq - Harir Base" was targeted by a drone precisely at noon.
Also on Wednesday, the Pentagon told Sputnik that the United States had shot down two drones that attempted to attack US and coalition forces in Iraq.
The incidents took place after last night's public unrest in Iraqi cities
. People took to the streets to condemn the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which reportedly killed over 500 people. Several Iraqi groups have threatened to attack US air bases in Iraq.
On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani
spoke by telephone to discuss efforts to prevent further escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel
from the Gaza Strip and breached the border killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes
and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza
, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. Israel has reported over 1,000 deaths, while the death toll in Gaza has topped 3,000.