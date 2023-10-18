https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/drone-strikes-air-base-in-iraq-housing-us-forces---reports-1114296289.html

Drone Strikes Air Base in Iraq Housing US Forces - Reports

Drone Strikes Air Base in Iraq Housing US Forces - Reports

The Harir Air Base in Iraq's Erbil Governorate, where US forces are stationed, was attacked by a drone on Wednesday, an Iraqi news agency reported, citing a security source.

2023-10-18T16:32+0000

2023-10-18T16:32+0000

2023-10-18T16:32+0000

humanitarian crisis

civilian deaths

civilian casualties

killings of civilians

innocent civilians

israel

iraq

gaza strip

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092074433_0:233:2223:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_e6c902ed08e8ce9fea6196b7b6ef19d2.jpg

An armed group identifying itself as Teshkil al-Warithin of Al-Aqsa Flood Operations Room has claimed responsibility for the attack, the source said. The group's statement posted on social media was quoted by the news agency as saying that the "American occupation base in northern Iraq - Harir Base" was targeted by a drone precisely at noon. Also on Wednesday, the Pentagon told Sputnik that the United States had shot down two drones that attempted to attack US and coalition forces in Iraq. The incidents took place after last night's public unrest in Iraqi cities. People took to the streets to condemn the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which reportedly killed over 500 people. Several Iraqi groups have threatened to attack US air bases in Iraq. On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani spoke by telephone to discuss efforts to prevent further escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. Israel has reported over 1,000 deaths, while the death toll in Gaza has topped 3,000.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230319/abu-ghraib-horrors-of-us-occupation-of-iraq-1108563125.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-says-masks-are-off-after-us-vetoes-unsc-resolution-on-israel-palestine-ceasefire-1114294854.html

israel

iraq

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us air bases in iraq, american bases in iraq, iraqibases, us bases, us bases under attack, iraq attacked us base, drone strike, iraqi strike, iraqi drone, drone warfare, humanitarian crisis, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths