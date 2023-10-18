https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-says-masks-are-off-after-us-vetoes-unsc-resolution-on-israel-palestine-ceasefire-1114294854.html
Russia Says 'Masks Are Off' After US Vetoes UNSC Resolution on Israel-Palestine Ceasefire
The United States showed its true intentions when it vetoed the UN Security Council resolution seeking a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.
"The masks are off. No matter how hard the Americans tried to appear as peacekeepers, they ultimately failed. A huge foreign policy failure for Washington," Polyanskiy stressed.Earlier in the day, the US vetoed a Brazilian-drafted UN Security Council resolution that calls on Israel to rescind its evacuation order for Gazans.Russia and the United Kingdom abstained.Russia sought to amend the draft resolution to include a condemnation of "indiscriminate attacks" against civilians in Gaza, "in particular heinous strike against al-Ahli hospital," and also to include a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The UN Security Council rejected both proposed amendments.On Monday, the UN Security Council rejected a Russian-drafted resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestine-Israel conflict.
The United States showed its true intentions when it vetoed the UN Security Council resolution seeking a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.
"The masks are off. No matter how hard the Americans tried to appear as peacekeepers, they ultimately failed. A huge foreign policy failure for Washington," Polyanskiy stressed.
Earlier in the day, the US vetoed a Brazilian-drafted UN Security Council resolution that calls on Israel to rescind its evacuation order for Gazans
Russia and the United Kingdom abstained.
Russia sought to amend the draft resolution to include a condemnation of "indiscriminate attacks" against civilians in Gaza, "in particular heinous strike against al-Ahli hospital
," and also to include a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The UN Security Council rejected both proposed amendments.
On Monday, the UN Security Council rejected a Russian-drafted resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestine-Israel conflict
