EU's Borrell Voices Hope European Military Control Body Becomes Operational in 2024-2025
"I like to talk about more concrete things and I hope that in 2024-25 we will be able to launch the work of a military capacity planning and control body," said Borrell.
"I like to talk about more concrete things and I hope that in 2024-25 we will be able to launch the work of a military capacity planning and control body. We are not talking about the creation of a general staff [in Europe], it is not that ambitious, but in general, it is in reference to this," Borrell said at the European Parliament Plenary on Wednesday. He added that the body is aimed at controlling independent operations conducted, in particular, in inhospitable circumstances for protecting European interests. On Monday, the EU's first joint field exercise, LIVEX, kicked off in the southern Spanish city of Seville. Borrell said he had met with chiefs of staff from EU member states participating in the drills. The challenges that the EU are facing, for instance, in the Sahel region, where the European presence "has been reduced unfortunately," the situation in Ukraine, as well as the Middle Eastern crises indicate the necessity of closer cooperation between European servicepeople, Borrell said.
18:59 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 18.10.2023)
© AFP 2023 / FREDERICK FLORINEuropean Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / FREDERICK FLORIN
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell voiced hope on Wednesday that an EU military capacity planning and control body will start operating in 2024-2025.
"I like to talk about more concrete things and I hope that in 2024-25 we will be able to launch the work of a military capacity planning and control body. We are not talking about the creation of a general staff [in Europe], it is not that ambitious, but in general, it is in reference to this," Borrell said at the European Parliament Plenary on Wednesday.
He added that the body is aimed at controlling independent operations conducted, in particular, in inhospitable circumstances for protecting European interests.
On Monday, the EU's first joint field exercise, LIVEX, kicked off in the southern Spanish city of Seville. Borrell said he had met with chiefs of staff from EU member states participating in the drills.
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2023
World
EU to Launch Civil-Military Mission in West Africa in Fall - Reports
27 August, 16:54 GMT
The challenges that the EU are facing, for instance, in the Sahel region, where the European presence "has been reduced unfortunately," the situation in Ukraine, as well as the Middle Eastern crises indicate the necessity of closer cooperation between European servicepeople, Borrell said.
