Gaza Hospital Attack: What’s Known So Far

A powerful explosion ripped through the Anglican Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with Palestinian authorities insisting that at least 500 people had been killed in what they described as an IDF airstrike.

Israel has denied its involvement in a deadly blast that rocked the Gaza Strip hospital, claiming that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group is responsible. What’s known so far about the deadly attack?Palestine's Stance on Hospital Blast Around 6,000 Palestinians were sheltering at the Anglican Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza City when the explosion took place on Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 500 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, insists that more than 500 people were killed by the bombing.Gaza officials blamed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the attack, while the Israeli military argued that the hospital was hit after the Islamic Jihad group misfired a rocket. Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad are blacklisted by Israel as terrorist organizations.Palestinian United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour said that the UN’s Arab Group “condemns this action in the strongest possible terms and we hold Israel responsible for this massacre."Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, declared three days of mourning following the attack and cancelled a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday to meet Netanyahu in what US media said was a show of support.Israel's Position Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari has meanwhile said in a statement that “an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.”The statement was echoed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, who said, “So the whole world knows: The barbaric terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the Gaza hospital, not the IDF.” According to him, “Those who cruelly murdered our children murder their children as well.”“An Islamic Jihad missile has killed many Palestinians at a Gazan hospital — a place where lives should be saved,” Herzog tweeted.This came as Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a news briefing that the IDF would soon publish the radar info, footage and a recording of militants in Gaza assigning blame to Islamic Jihad. According to Hagari, all the information would be given to President Biden as part of a "full briefing" when POTUS arrives in Israel.World Reaction Israel’s allies expressed consternation over the civilian toll, but stopped short of focusing on who was behind the Gaza hospital blast.Britain “will work with our allies to find out what has happened and protect innocent civilians in Gaza,” he said.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that “The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable,” and that “International law needs to be respected in this and in all cases.”German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "horrified" by the images of the Gaza hospital blast, tweeting that “Innocent civilians were injured and killed." "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. A thorough investigation of the incident is imperative," he added.An array of Arab countries, in turn, harshly condemned Israel in the wake of the Gaza hospital explosion.Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Riyadh “categorically rejects this brutal attack, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law.”Jordan's King Abdullah II denounced the bombing as "a heinous war crime that cannot be tolerated," adding that "Israel must immediately stop its brutal aggression against Gaza."Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi used “the strongest terms" to label the bombing as "a clear violation of international law and the provisions of international legitimacy and humanity."Iraq's government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi dubbed the Gaza hospital explosion "a war crime," arguing that the Israeli military “have crossed all the lines."Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, stressed that Moscow classifies “such a criminal act as a crime, [and] as an act of dehumanization." She emphasized that Israel must provide satellite images to prove that its army is not involved in the Gaza hospital attack.The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has gone far beyond the region, the Russian diplomat said, calling it "a global humanitarian disaster on a global scale."

