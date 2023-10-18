International
Gaza Hospital Missile Blast Leaves Trail of Blood & Tears
On October 17, a missile hit the al-Ahli Hospital (Gaza), taking death toll of over 500 lives. Palestinian authorities and Israeli army traded responsibility for the incident. Hamas representatives said that the missile was launched by IDF, while army put the blame on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The international community was shocked by this catastrophe, with citizens all around the globe rallying in support of Palestine and urging for a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the attack on the hospital is an “act of dehumanization”, while Venezuela and Qatar dubbed the catastrophe to be a “massacre.”Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the scope of the tragedy. Beware, there are pictures that contain graphic images.
18.10.2023
On October 17, a deadly attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip's north killed hundreds of people. Palestinian authorities and the Israeli army are pointing fingers at one another for the disaster. Hamas said that the missile was launched by the IDF, while Israeli officials put the blame on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The international community was shocked by this catastrophe, with citizens all around the globe rallying in support of Palestine and urging for a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the attack on the hospital is an “act of dehumanization”, while Venezuela and Qatar dubbed the catastrophe to be a “massacre.”
Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the scope of the tragedy. Beware, there are pictures that contain graphic images.
© AP Photo / Abed Khaled

Wounded Palestinians huddle in Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there, Tuesday.

© AP Photo / Abed Khaled

The bodies of Palestinians killed by the blast that ripped through the Ahli Arab hospital are amassed in the front yard of Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital.

© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Turkia

Crowds burn an American flag during a protest in Libya's capital, Tripoli, late on October 17, 2023, in support of the Palestinians following the missile strike on Gaza's Ahli Arab hospital which killed hundreds. Israel and the Palestinians have traded blame for the incident.

© AFP 2023 / Joseph Eid

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, outside the US Embassy during a demonstration of solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after the hospital attack in the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel

Crowds gather outside the Israeli consulate during a solidarity protest with the Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkiye, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

© AP Photo / Abed Khaled

Wounded Palestinians huddle in Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there.

© AP Photo

Hundreds of Moroccans take to the streets in a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

© AFP 2023 / Dawood Nemer

Warning: Graphic content

Relatives mourn over the bodies of Palestinians killed in the blast that struck the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza after they were transported to Al-Shifa hospital.

