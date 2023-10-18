https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-hospital-missile-blast-leaves-trail-of-blood--tears-1114278410.html

Gaza Hospital Missile Blast Leaves Trail of Blood & Tears

On October 17, a missile hit the al-Ahli Hospital (Gaza), taking death toll of over 500 lives. Palestinian authorities and Israeli army traded responsibility for the incident. Hamas representatives said that the missile was launched by IDF, while army put the blame on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The international community was shocked by this catastrophe, with citizens all around the globe rallying in support of Palestine and urging for a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the attack on the hospital is an “act of dehumanization”, while Venezuela and Qatar dubbed the catastrophe to be a “massacre.”Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the scope of the tragedy. Beware, there are pictures that contain graphic images.

