Gaza Hospital Missile Blast Leaves Trail of Blood & Tears
On October 17, a missile hit the al-Ahli Hospital (Gaza), taking death toll of over 500 lives. Palestinian authorities and Israeli army traded responsibility for the incident. Hamas representatives said that the missile was launched by IDF, while army put the blame on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The international community was shocked by this catastrophe, with citizens all around the globe rallying in support of Palestine and urging for a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the attack on the hospital is an “act of dehumanization”, while Venezuela and Qatar dubbed the catastrophe to be a “massacre.”Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the scope of the tragedy. Beware, there are pictures that contain graphic images.
Crowds burn an American flag during a protest in Libya's capital, Tripoli, late on October 17, 2023, in support of the Palestinians following the missile strike on Gaza's Ahli Arab hospital which killed hundreds. Israel and the Palestinians have traded blame for the incident.
Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, outside the US Embassy during a demonstration of solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after the hospital attack in the Gaza Strip.
