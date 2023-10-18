International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/growing-portions-of-americans-now-believe-democracy-no-longer-viable-system---poll-1114304414.html
Growing Portions of Americans Now Believe Democracy ‘No Longer Viable System’ - Poll
Growing Portions of Americans Now Believe Democracy ‘No Longer Viable System’ - Poll
As the United States continues to experience a major institutional crisis, a new survey shows declining support for concepts often claimed to be fundamental values of the country.
2023-10-18T22:35+0000
2023-10-18T22:31+0000
americas
us
polling data
democracy
americans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082229651_0:234:3000:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_f7484651b1e1be941cb60d53588d225f.jpg
As the United States continues to experience a major institutional crisis, a new survey shows declining support for concepts often claimed to be fundamental values of the country.The new poll, released this month, shows almost a third of former US President Donald Trump’s supporters agree with the statement that “democracy is no longer a viable system” within the intensely polarized country, and that “America should explore alternative forms of government to ensure stability and progress.” Almost a quarter of President Joe Biden’s supporters endorsed the statement.Even greater numbers of the two candidates’ supporters would favor “blue” or “red” states aligned with their beliefs “seceding from the union to form their own separate country.” The tally on the statement came down to 41% of Trump backers supporting the idea while 30% of Biden supporters followed suit.The poll finds that intense political polarization drives such beliefs: 47% of Trump supporters think the Democratic Party is “a threat to the American way of life,” while 52% of Biden supporters believe Republicans are. Many Americans (38% of Trump backers and 41% of Biden supporters) even endorsed the long-stigmatized idea of political violence as an acceptable response to prevent supporters of the opposing party from “achieving their goals.”Legal scholar Rick Hasen agreed, calling the findings “really troubling” in their demonstration of support for proposals considered authoritarian or unconstitutional.On the issue of freedom of expression, large numbers of supporters of each candidate also support the regulation or restriction of “views considered discriminatory or offensive:” 47% of Biden supporters think the government should be tasked with this duty, and 35% of Trump supporters do.Many went even further, agreeing that “it is necessary to limit certain rights, like freedom of speech, to protect the feelings and safety of marginalized groups.” Again, the idea received more support from liberal respondents, with 31% of Biden backers endorsing the statement versus a quarter of Trump supporters doing so.The findings come as online regulation of content on social media has emerged as a significant and highly controversial concern in Western countries.Amidst the polarization, there do appear to be some areas of greater consensus on issues of policy however. Fifty-six percent of Biden supporters believe “all wealth above a certain limit should be redistributed to address income inequality,” while a full 39% of Trump supporters believe the same. The finding aligns with recent polling regarding the ongoing United Auto Workers strike that showed 76% of all Americans support the striking employees.The loss of faith in the concept of democracy comes after decades of neoliberal economic policy implemented with bipartisan support in the United States. Billionaire venture capitalist and conservative political donor Peter Thiel once famously opined that “capitalist democracy,” is an “oxymoron,” voicing support for neoliberal economic policy at the expense of notions of democracy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/just-1-in-10-americans-believe-democracy-working-well-for-us-poll-finds-1111886509.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082229651_332:0:3000:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_821e55bbd357417e0c0769defe09a9ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us polling on state of democracy, americans believed democracy not viable,
us polling on state of democracy, americans believed democracy not viable,

Growing Portions of Americans Now Believe Democracy ‘No Longer Viable System’ - Poll

22:35 GMT 18.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAMUEL CORUMNational Guard troops continue to guard the grounds of the US Capitol building in the extended security perimeter around Capitol Hill following the January 6th attack by a pro-Trump mob on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC.
National Guard troops continue to guard the grounds of the US Capitol building in the extended security perimeter around Capitol Hill following the January 6th attack by a pro-Trump mob on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
A new poll from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics shows shifting views on democracy, freedom of speech and political violence in the country.
As the United States continues to experience a major institutional crisis, a new survey shows declining support for concepts often claimed to be fundamental values of the country.
The new poll, released this month, shows almost a third of former US President Donald Trump’s supporters agree with the statement that “democracy is no longer a viable system” within the intensely polarized country, and that “America should explore alternative forms of government to ensure stability and progress.” Almost a quarter of President Joe Biden’s supporters endorsed the statement.
Even greater numbers of the two candidates’ supporters would favor “blue” or “red” states aligned with their beliefs “seceding from the union to form their own separate country.” The tally on the statement came down to 41% of Trump backers supporting the idea while 30% of Biden supporters followed suit.
The poll finds that intense political polarization drives such beliefs: 47% of Trump supporters think the Democratic Party is “a threat to the American way of life,” while 52% of Biden supporters believe Republicans are. Many Americans (38% of Trump backers and 41% of Biden supporters) even endorsed the long-stigmatized idea of political violence as an acceptable response to prevent supporters of the opposing party from “achieving their goals.”
“We're… seeing people, whether it be politicians, or people in certain media outlets really start talking about violence,” said political science professor David McLennan in response to the surprising findings. “So I think what it is, is a reflection of the culture.”
Legal scholar Rick Hasen agreed, calling the findings “really troubling” in their demonstration of support for proposals considered authoritarian or unconstitutional.
On the issue of freedom of expression, large numbers of supporters of each candidate also support the regulation or restriction of “views considered discriminatory or offensive:” 47% of Biden supporters think the government should be tasked with this duty, and 35% of Trump supporters do.
American flag flies on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2023
Americas
Just 1 in 10 Americans Believe Democracy Working Well for US, Poll Finds
15 July, 04:17 GMT
Many went even further, agreeing that “it is necessary to limit certain rights, like freedom of speech, to protect the feelings and safety of marginalized groups.” Again, the idea received more support from liberal respondents, with 31% of Biden backers endorsing the statement versus a quarter of Trump supporters doing so.
The findings come as online regulation of content on social media has emerged as a significant and highly controversial concern in Western countries.
Amidst the polarization, there do appear to be some areas of greater consensus on issues of policy however. Fifty-six percent of Biden supporters believe “all wealth above a certain limit should be redistributed to address income inequality,” while a full 39% of Trump supporters believe the same. The finding aligns with recent polling regarding the ongoing United Auto Workers strike that showed 76% of all Americans support the striking employees.
The loss of faith in the concept of democracy comes after decades of neoliberal economic policy implemented with bipartisan support in the United States. Billionaire venture capitalist and conservative political donor Peter Thiel once famously opined that “capitalist democracy,” is an “oxymoron,” voicing support for neoliberal economic policy at the expense of notions of democracy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала