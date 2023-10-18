https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/hot-mic-catches-fox-news-host-yelling-dumba-during-jordans-failed-house-speaker-vote-1114272724.html

Hot Mic Catches Fox News Host Yelling ‘Dumba**’ During Jordan's Failed House Speaker Vote

On Tuesday, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was caught on a hot mic voicing his anger at House Republicans while voting was underway for the next House speaker.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday, voicing his anger at House Republicans while voting was underway for the next House speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ultimately failed on the first ballot as 20 House Republicans voted against him. While co-hosting Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” Kilmeade called Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) a “dumba**” after he voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from the role in an unprecedented move by a group of hard-right Republicans. McCarthy has chosen not to run again for the position.Jordan, who is serving his ninth term in the House, was once described by former Speaker John Boehner as a “legislative terrorist.” He is the vice chairperson of the conservative congressional organization known as the House Freedom Caucus, and is a ranking member of both the House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He previously was the top Republican on the House Oversight.He is also a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, and has been accused of being a “vocal election denier” by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

