On Tuesday, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was caught on a hot mic voicing his anger at House Republicans while voting was underway for the next House speaker.
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday, voicing his anger at House Republicans while voting was underway for the next House speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ultimately failed on the first ballot as 20 House Republicans voted against him. While co-hosting Fox News' "Outnumbered," Kilmeade called Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) a "dumba**" after he voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from the role in an unprecedented move by a group of hard-right Republicans. McCarthy has chosen not to run again for the position.Jordan, who is serving his ninth term in the House, was once described by former Speaker John Boehner as a "legislative terrorist." He is the vice chairperson of the conservative congressional organization known as the House Freedom Caucus, and is a ranking member of both the House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He previously was the top Republican on the House Oversight.He is also a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, and has been accused of being a "vocal election denier" by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).
Hot Mic Catches Fox News Host Yelling ‘Dumba**’ During Jordan's Failed House Speaker Vote

US House Republicans rejected Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as the next House speaker. His failure to secure the votes caused one Fox News host to openly voice his frustration.
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday, voicing his anger at House Republicans while voting was underway for the next House speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ultimately failed on the first ballot as 20 House Republicans voted against him.
While co-hosting Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” Kilmeade called Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) a “dumba**” after he voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from the role in an unprecedented move by a group of hard-right Republicans. McCarthy has chosen not to run again for the position.
Jordan, who is serving his ninth term in the House, was once described by former Speaker John Boehner as a “legislative terrorist.” He is the vice chairperson of the conservative congressional organization known as the House Freedom Caucus, and is a ranking member of both the House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He previously was the top Republican on the House Oversight.
He is also a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, and has been accused of being a “vocal election denier” by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

At least 217 votes were needed to win the position of House speaker. Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) managed to lock in all 212 Democratic votes while Jordan received just 200.

For now, the House will remain at a standstill as House GOP members watch their control remain at a stalemate amidst intraparty fighting between moderate Republicans and hardline GOP members.

