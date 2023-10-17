https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/congressman-jim-jordan-fails-to-win-us-house-speakership-in-first-floor-vote-1114268381.html

Congressman Jim Jordan Fails to Win US House Speakership in First Floor Vote

US Congressman Jim Jordan failed to secure enough votes to become House Speaker during the first floor vote on Tuesday, after 20 House Republicans refused to back Jordan as the party’s nominee.

The 20 diverging House Republicans cast ballots for alternative candidates, splitting the House Republican conference and putting Jordan under the 217 votes needed to secure the speakership. House Democrats rallied their support behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The final vote was 212 members in favor of Jeffries, 200 in favor of Jordan and 20 divided between several other Republican lawmakers, including former speaker Kevin McCarthy. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives ousted McCarthy as speaker, leaving the lower chamber of Congress leaderless and unable to pass legislation. The House of Representatives went into recess after failing to elect a speaker in the first floor vote. House lawmakers must elect a speaker or empower speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry in order to pass government funding legislation before November 17, as well as to provide aid to Israel amid its conflict with Hamas.

