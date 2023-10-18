LIVE UPDATES: Russia Classifies Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip as Crime and Act of Dehumanization

While world leaders are searching for resolution of the conflict that would ensure long-lasting peace or at least lead to a ceasefire, the crisis has escalated.
Over 500 people were killed as a result of a missile strike at al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza on Tuesday evening. The Palestinian authorities blamed the Israel Armed Forces for the attack, while the IDF insist that the attack was carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
This move was condemned by international community, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who reminded that medical facilities are protected by humanitarian law and could not be targeted. Destruction of the hospital sparked outrage in the Middle Eastern countries, whose citizens stormed Israel embassies or rallied against Tel-Aviv and Washington foreign policy.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!