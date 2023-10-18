International
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Classifies Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip as Crime and Act of Dehumanization
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Classifies Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip as Crime and Act of Dehumanization
Tensions are heating up on the Middle East after Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched surprise attack on Israel with missiles and troops and Israeli government declared a state of war and answered with retaliatory strikes on Gaza Strip, damaging urban infrastructure and killing civilians.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Classifies Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip as Crime and Act of Dehumanization

05:04 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 06:21 GMT 18.10.2023)
Being updated
Tensions have been heating up in the Middle East after Palestinian militant organization Hamas had launched a surprise attack on Israel with missiles and troops on October 7. Israeli government declared a state of war and answered with retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, damaging urban infrastructure and killing civilians.
While world leaders are searching for resolution of the conflict that would ensure long-lasting peace or at least lead to a ceasefire, the crisis has escalated.
Over 500 people were killed as a result of a missile strike at al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza on Tuesday evening. The Palestinian authorities blamed the Israel Armed Forces for the attack, while the IDF insist that the attack was carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
This move was condemned by international community, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who reminded that medical facilities are protected by humanitarian law and could not be targeted. Destruction of the hospital sparked outrage in the Middle Eastern countries, whose citizens stormed Israel embassies or rallied against Tel-Aviv and Washington foreign policy.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:02 GMT 18.10.2023
Iraqi, Iranian Authorities Declare Mourning for Victims of Gaza Hospital Strike
The authorities of Iran and Iraq have declared a mourning for the victims of a strike on a Gaza hospital that claimed the lives of more than 500 people.
05:40 GMT 18.10.2023
IDF Posts a Video Accusing Islamic Jihad Movement
05:30 GMT 18.10.2023
Israel Army Says Killed Commander of Hamas Anti-Tank Missile System
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it had killed the commander of the anti-tank missile system of the Hamas Gaza City brigade and a representative of the Hamas naval forces.
05:18 GMT 18.10.2023
Israel Must Provide Satellite Images to Prove Non-Involvement in Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip – Russian Foreign Ministry
05:17 GMT 18.10.2023
Russia Classifies Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip as Crime and Act of Dehumanization – Foreign Ministry
"Of course, we classify such a criminal act as a crime, as an act of dehumanization," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik, adding that Israel must provide satellite images to prove that its army is not involved in the attack.
The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has gone far beyond the region, the diplomat said, calling it "a global humanitarian disaster on a global scale."
05:07 GMT 18.10.2023
Israel Denies Accusations
04:34 GMT 18.10.2023
Israel Urges Gaza Residents to Evacuate to al-Mawasi Humanitarian Area
Israeli army published a statement: "The IDF calls on the residents of Gaza to evacuate to the humanitarian area in al-Mawasi, in which international humanitarian aid will be provided as needed."
