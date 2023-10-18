LIVE UPDATES: Russia Classifies Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip as Crime and Act of Dehumanization

Russia Classifies Attack on Hospital in Gaza Strip as Crime and Act of Dehumanization – Foreign Ministry

"Of course, we classify such a criminal act as a crime, as an act of dehumanization," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik, adding that Israel must provide satellite images to prove that its army is not involved in the attack.

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has gone far beyond the region, the diplomat said, calling it "a global humanitarian disaster on a global scale."