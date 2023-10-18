https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russias-air-defenses-intercept-28-ukrainian-drones-1114276249.html
Russia's Air Defenses Intercept 28 Ukrainian Drones
The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that as many as 28 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, as well as over the Black Sea, overnight.
This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions and the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine resorted to drone warfare in the recent months, targeting Russian cities with UAVs. Russian air defenses suppress Ukrainian drones with means of electronic warfare or intercept and destroy with missiles.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that as many as 28 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, as well as over the Black Sea, overnight.
This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions and the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine resorted to drone warfare in the recent months, targeting Russian cities with UAVs. Russian air defenses suppress Ukrainian drones with means of electronic warfare or intercept and destroy with missiles.