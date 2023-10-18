https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/south-korea-us-japan-to-hold-1st-joint-aerial-drills-on-sunday---reports-1114280094.html

South Korea, US, Japan to Hold 1st Joint Aerial Drills on Sunday - Reports

South Korea, US, Japan to Hold 1st Joint Aerial Drills on Sunday - Reports

South Korea, the United States and Japan will conduct their first joint aerial exercise near the Korean Peninsula on October 22, South Korean news agency reported on Wednesday.

2023-10-18T06:46+0000

2023-10-18T06:46+0000

2023-10-18T06:46+0000

military

asian version of nato

japan

south korea

b-52

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114221890_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_4d729ec3d6bc127aa6a5229a149d3a4c.jpg

"The joint aerial exercise involving South Korean, U.S. and Japanese Air Forces will consist of a formation flight with the B-52 escorted fighter jets from the three countries," a source familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by the agency. The US nuclear-capable B-52 bomber, which was deployed in bilateral drills over the peninsula before, made its first landing at a South Korean airbase on Tuesday. Last week, the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived in South Korean largest seaport of Busan, prompting criticism from North Korea, which described the port call as a military provocation. The North argues that the buildup of nuclear assets on the peninsula is destabilizing the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-deployments-in-japan-could-chain-gang-tokyo-into-conflict-with-china-1113350821.html

japan

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, japan, south korea, b-52, stratofortress, drills