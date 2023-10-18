https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/south-korea-us-japan-to-hold-1st-joint-aerial-drills-on-sunday---reports-1114280094.html
South Korea, US, Japan to Hold 1st Joint Aerial Drills on Sunday - Reports
South Korea, US, Japan to Hold 1st Joint Aerial Drills on Sunday - Reports
South Korea, the United States and Japan will conduct their first joint aerial exercise near the Korean Peninsula on October 22, South Korean news agency reported on Wednesday.
2023-10-18T06:46+0000
2023-10-18T06:46+0000
2023-10-18T06:46+0000
military
asian version of nato
japan
south korea
b-52
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114221890_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_4d729ec3d6bc127aa6a5229a149d3a4c.jpg
"The joint aerial exercise involving South Korean, U.S. and Japanese Air Forces will consist of a formation flight with the B-52 escorted fighter jets from the three countries," a source familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by the agency. The US nuclear-capable B-52 bomber, which was deployed in bilateral drills over the peninsula before, made its first landing at a South Korean airbase on Tuesday. Last week, the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived in South Korean largest seaport of Busan, prompting criticism from North Korea, which described the port call as a military provocation. The North argues that the buildup of nuclear assets on the peninsula is destabilizing the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-deployments-in-japan-could-chain-gang-tokyo-into-conflict-with-china-1113350821.html
japan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114221890_0:0:1976:1482_1920x0_80_0_0_8973fd486933ea99f6ec506df94c237a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, japan, south korea, b-52, stratofortress, drills
us, japan, south korea, b-52, stratofortress, drills
South Korea, US, Japan to Hold 1st Joint Aerial Drills on Sunday - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea, the United States and Japan will conduct their first joint aerial exercise near the Korean Peninsula on October 22, South Korean news agency reported on Wednesday.
"The joint aerial exercise involving South Korean, U.S. and Japanese Air Forces will consist of a formation flight with the B-52 escorted fighter jets from the three countries," a source familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by the agency.
The US nuclear-capable B-52 bomber
, which was deployed in bilateral drills over the peninsula before, made its first landing at a South Korean airbase on Tuesday.
Last week, the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived in South Korean largest seaport of Busan, prompting criticism from North Korea, which described the port call as a military provocation. The North argues that the buildup of nuclear assets on the peninsula is destabilizing the region.