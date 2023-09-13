https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/us-deployments-in-japan-could-chain-gang-tokyo-into-conflict-with-china-1113350821.html

US Deployments in Japan Could 'Chain-Gang' Tokyo Into Conflict With China

US Deployments in Japan Could 'Chain-Gang' Tokyo Into Conflict With China

While Seoul and Tokyo have been willing to host US forces because they're seen as a stabilizing force, it’s unclear how far either government is willing to tolerate Washington potentially dragging them into a major war with China.

2023-09-13T17:17+0000

2023-09-13T17:17+0000

2023-09-13T17:17+0000

analysis

china

taiwan

japan

okinawa

us marine corps

defense attache

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/85/1079578504_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_bb1a1b477083b8c008f21da0f55d0f94.jpg

Washington and Tokyo are increasingly preparing for what they call a "Taiwan contingency" - that is, the possibility that a conflict between the autonomous government in Taiwan and those of mainland China could draw the US and Japan into conflict with Beijing.According to reports in Japanese media on Wednesday, Tokyo has dispatched a Defense Ministry official to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Tokyo's informal embassy in Taipei, to act as a de facto defense attaché. The official has been positioned there since the Spring, alongside another retired Japanese Self-Defense Forces officer.The Japanese government does not formally recognize the Republic of China on Taiwan, having switched its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government to the People's Republic of China in Beijing in 1972.Still, Japan has strong economic ties to Taiwan, which was once a colony of the Japanese Empire used for sugarcane and rice cultivation for the home islands. Today, much of the exchange is based on electronics, including the manufacturing of advanced microchips.The new unit formation is a recent introduction by the USMC, which announced in 2020 it would restructure from being a primarily land combat-based force toward a maritime and amphibious basis, in line with the needs of the US' new strategic focus on "great power competition" with Russia and China.Much of the Pentagon's energy since 2017 has gone toward strengthening its forces and its alliances in what it calls the Indo-Pacific region, shifting new forces into the area and seeking to bolster its military relationships with smaller nations in the region by casting China as a threat to their sovereignty. No entity has received more attention than Taiwan, a Chinese island that has maintained its autonomy from Beijing only with the informal but open support of the United States.Dr. Victor Teo, a political scientist who specializes in the international relations of the Indo-Pacific region, told Sputnik on Wednesday that despite allowing such force expansions on their territories, Japan and other regional partners like South Korea are ambivalent about the potential of being drawn into a potentially catastrophic conflict with China, Russia, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)."This is particularly important as Japan has extensive economic interests in Taiwan, and regards the freedom to navigate Taiwan Straits as vital to its own survival," Teo added."Most analysts assume that US forces in Japan and Korea would be used against China in the event that hostilities break out. This is plausible, but I think there are still difficulties. It is unclear at what point or under what conditions the governments of Japan and [South] Korea would agree to have US forces operating out of these bases attack China as Tokyo and Seoul have their own security considerations to think about. After all, Japan and South Korea are sovereign entities with their own interests and security considerations, and would definitely voice their own resistance, especially if they feel they are being chain-ganged into a conflict they want no part of."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/chinese-carrier-shandong-drills-south-of-taiwan-after-slew-of-us-led-war-games-1113289604.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/japan-us-south-korea-to-agree-on-exchanging-data-on-semiconductor-shipments-1112701598.html

china

taiwan

japan

okinawa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

taiwan; war with china; japan; okinawa; littoral regiment; us marines