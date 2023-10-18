https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/they-lost-their-minds-last-night-gaza-resident-on-hospital-bombing-tragedy-1114289655.html

‘They Lost Their Minds Last Night’: Gaza Resident on Hospital Bombing Tragedy

‘They Lost Their Minds Last Night’: Gaza Resident on Hospital Bombing Tragedy

A night in which a hospital in northern Gaza was bombed has become one of the most terrifying for its residents since the beginning of the current Palestinian-Israeli escalation, Samer Al-Kattaa, a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza, told Sputnik.

2023-10-18T13:41+0000

2023-10-18T13:41+0000

2023-10-18T13:41+0000

world

middle east

sputnik

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

palestine

gaza

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114288260_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7680e4f31c07cafff13dc10ca1f21bc3.jpg

A new round in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in a deadly attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on October 17, where locals were sheltering from Israeli airstrikes on the enclave. Samer Al-Kattaa, a Gaza resident and journalist, told Sputnik that the situation on the ground is terrible and no one imagined that such a precedent would become a reality.He noted that there's 'no safe place' in Gaza anymore, as there are 'no lines the Israelis won't cross' in terms of targets for rocket strikes.''Moreover, a friend of Samer was at hospital, when the tragedy occurred: Due to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, the evacuation of the victims of the bombing continued until the morning. But there is no place to evacuate the survivors.Most of the injured were taken to al-Shifa hospital. According to the Palestinian journalist, it is the only functioning hospital in Gaza at the moment.Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that more than 3,300 people had died as a result of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip and reported an acute shortage of medicines and a serious problem in getting them to hospitals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-health-ministry-tells-sputnik-what-happened-during-hospital-strike--1114280206.html

gaza strip

palestine

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

the al-ahli arab baptist hospital in the gaza strip, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip, hospital bombing, casualties, first hand account, tragedy, civilians killed