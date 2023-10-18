https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/they-lost-their-minds-last-night-gaza-resident-on-hospital-bombing-tragedy-1114289655.html
‘They Lost Their Minds Last Night’: Gaza Resident on Hospital Bombing Tragedy
‘They Lost Their Minds Last Night’: Gaza Resident on Hospital Bombing Tragedy
A night in which a hospital in northern Gaza was bombed has become one of the most terrifying for its residents since the beginning of the current Palestinian-Israeli escalation, Samer Al-Kattaa, a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza, told Sputnik.
2023-10-18T13:41+0000
2023-10-18T13:41+0000
2023-10-18T13:41+0000
world
middle east
sputnik
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
palestine
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114288260_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7680e4f31c07cafff13dc10ca1f21bc3.jpg
A new round in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in a deadly attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on October 17, where locals were sheltering from Israeli airstrikes on the enclave. Samer Al-Kattaa, a Gaza resident and journalist, told Sputnik that the situation on the ground is terrible and no one imagined that such a precedent would become a reality.He noted that there's 'no safe place' in Gaza anymore, as there are 'no lines the Israelis won't cross' in terms of targets for rocket strikes.''Moreover, a friend of Samer was at hospital, when the tragedy occurred: Due to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, the evacuation of the victims of the bombing continued until the morning. But there is no place to evacuate the survivors.Most of the injured were taken to al-Shifa hospital. According to the Palestinian journalist, it is the only functioning hospital in Gaza at the moment.Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that more than 3,300 people had died as a result of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip and reported an acute shortage of medicines and a serious problem in getting them to hospitals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-health-ministry-tells-sputnik-what-happened-during-hospital-strike--1114280206.html
gaza strip
palestine
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114288260_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db68c3732f9a00886d42ea9dc2669603.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
the al-ahli arab baptist hospital in the gaza strip, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip, hospital bombing, casualties, first hand account, tragedy, civilians killed
the al-ahli arab baptist hospital in the gaza strip, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip, hospital bombing, casualties, first hand account, tragedy, civilians killed
‘They Lost Their Minds Last Night’: Gaza Resident on Hospital Bombing Tragedy
A night in which a hospital in northern Gaza was bombed has become one of the most terrifying for its residents since the beginning of the current Palestinian-Israeli escalation, Samer Al-Kattaa, a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza, told Sputnik.
A new round in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in a deadly attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on October 17, where locals were sheltering from Israeli airstrikes on the enclave. Samer Al-Kattaa, a Gaza resident and journalist, told Sputnik that the situation on the ground is terrible and no one imagined that such a precedent would become a reality.
He noted that there's 'no safe place' in Gaza anymore, as there are 'no lines the Israelis won't cross' in terms of targets for rocket strikes.''
"It is horrible. 500 people or more were killed. And we're talking about a thousand people who left the hospital for the streets in the middle of the night. And there's no safe place in Gaza at night. So they're trying to evacuate from one safe place to another safe place, but the airstrikes don't stop at night. They are everywhere. Everywhere to the east, to the west, or from the north to the south was under fire.
Moreover, a friend of Samer was at hospital, when the tragedy occurred:
“I have a friend who was there in the hospital, I tried to call him. He was crying like a baby, he lost two family members. So it was a catastrophe, actually.”
Due to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, the evacuation of the victims of the bombing continued until the morning. But there is no place to evacuate the survivors.
"The survivors from Al-Ahli Arab Hospital stayed on the street until morning. Most of them went to UNRWA. But it took them many hours to get there. They're trying to get into every house they can find. They lost their minds last night. They were just protecting their children, trying to find out who survived, who is alive after the massacre," Samer added.
Most of the injured were taken to al-Shifa hospital. According to the Palestinian journalist, it is the only functioning hospital in Gaza at the moment.
"In Gaza City there is nothing but al-Shifa hospital. And this hospital has no room. There's no room for other wounded people. It's full. And they have no power now, no electricity, no medicine. There is another hospital, but there's no road for ambulances to come in and it's not equipped like al-Shifa hospital. They are trying to treat only those who can be treated, but other people may die soon because they don't have medicine. So they are sacrificing people for other people who can be protected or treated. We are witnessing something that we haven't seen in our lives in Gaza," he summarized.
Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that more than 3,300 people had died as a result of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip and reported an acute shortage of medicines and a serious problem in getting them to hospitals.