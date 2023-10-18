International
USGS Issues Emergency Alert to San Francisco Residents, Earthquake Detected
USGS Issues Emergency Alert to San Francisco Residents, Earthquake Detected
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued an urgent emergency alert to residents of San Francisco on Wednesday after detecting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 in Sacramento County.
"An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 hit in Sacramento County Wednesday morning," the United States Geological Survey said. The USGS later downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake in the San Francisco area to 4.1.
united states geological survey (usgs), san francisco, earthquake, earthquake alert

16:56 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 18.10.2023)
SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued an urgent emergency alert to residents of San Francisco on Wednesday after detecting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 in Sacramento County.
"An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 hit in Sacramento County Wednesday morning," the United States Geological Survey said.
The USGS later downgraded the magnitude of the earthquake in the San Francisco area to 4.1.
