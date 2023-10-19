https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/hamas-labyrinth-idfs-nightmare-what-is-known-about-vast-tunnel-network-beneath-gaza-1114332904.html

Hamas’ Labyrinth, IDF’s ‘Nightmare’: What is Known About Vast Tunnel Network Beneath Gaza

Israel has delayed its expected ground invasion of Gaza, with the dangers of urban warfare combined with Hamas’s tunnel networks threatening to suck Israeli forces into a quagmire and put major dent in the Israel Defense Force’s reputation. How extensive are the tunnels below Gaza? And what, if anything, might the 2006 Lebanon have taught Tel Aviv?

Top retired US officials have come out of the woodwork over the past week to warn Israel to think twice over launching a massive ground assault in Gaza.The commander’s sentiments were echoed by President Biden, who warned Tel Aviv on Wednesday not to repeat America’s “mistakes” after the 9/11 terror attacks.“Justice must be done. But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11 we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes,” Biden said, presumably referring to the US wars of unprovoked aggression in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2001 and 2003, and the 2011 US Seal Team Six assassination of alleged 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.Western and Israeli media have offered a range of possible explanations as to why the IDF hasn’t yet proceeded with a ground invasion of Gaza, despite boastful promises by senior Israeli officials to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth,” and an IDF deadline which expired Saturday ordering over a million Palestinian civilians to evacuate the Strip’s northern half. Among the possible reasons mentioned are concerns for the Israeli hostages held by the militants, political and diplomatic sensitivities to allies’ over civilian casualties, and fears by Israeli intelligence that Hezbollah in Lebanon might open a second front in the north the moment Israeli troops set foot in Gaza.Tunnel VisionBut another major factor that may help explain Israeli hesitation about a ground-based operation inside Gaza relates to IDF commanders’ possible weariness about the difficulties they would have in ensuring battlefield superiority against the roughly 30,000 Hamas fighters in Gaza’s urban environment, much of which has already been turned into piles of rubble thanks to Israeli airstrikes perfect for ambushes and snipers’ nests.As pointed out in a 2021 analysis by West Point’s Modern War Institute, defenders nearly always have the advantage in urban warfare.“Today,” the analysis stressed, “the advantages provided to a weaker force to occupy urban terrain are great. A weaker enemy can use the physical terrain for concealment and cover both to fight from (e.g. using heavy-clad buildings as de facto military-grade defensive structures) and to maneuver (e.g. through buildings or underground in civilian infrastructure and prepared tunnels). Defending forces can also hide among the protected populations and structures outlined by the laws of armed conflict. In short, they can reduce the effectiveness of a substantial portion of present-day military technologies and tactics.”In Hamas’ case, tunneling has already been used extensively by the militants to smuggle equipment and supplies across the heavily fortified border ringing Gaza for decades, and may be sophisticated enough to create entire underground networks to quickly move and evacuate fighters and equipment, operate underground command posts, and create workshops for the production of weaponry.Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh boasted in 2018 that Hamas’ tunnel network in Gaza had reached double the size of the Cu Chi tunnels dug beneath Saigon by the Viet Cong during the US War in Vietnam. Detailed maps have shown the dramatic extent of Hamas tunneling efforts through the Gaza Strip. During the 2014 Gaza War, Israeli forces discovered some 100 km-worth of secret underground passageways. Hamas indicated in 2021 that it had built tunnels stretching a combined length of 500 km.Tunnel entrances are often hidden beneath buildings, vegetation and other terrain, often making it difficult or even impossible for the Israeli military and its powerful intelligence collection apparatus to spot them.Gaza’s militias have had nearly 40 years’ experience digging the tunnels, with their designs growing in length, sturdiness and complexity. In 2022, for example, Israeli special forces discovered a Hamas tunnel some 70 meters (230 feet) underground, enough to withstand even the heaviest of Israeli bombings. The tunnels are also relatively cheap, with a 2014 after action report on Operation Protective Edge estimating an average cost of around $100,000 per tunnel (about the cost of a single Israeli Iron Dome Tamir interceptor) and a construction time frame of three months.Psychological WarfareHamas’ tunneling operations threaten to entangle the IDF in a crisis it will have a hard time crawling out from. “Imagine going into an environment and then you’re progressing across the field or into the outskirts of the city, then all of a sudden, some enemy forces pop up behind you and there were none there before,” Washington-based security analyst Bradley Bowman told US media this week.IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus admitted that uprooting Hamas would not be “an easy endeavor because Hamas has embedded itself inside and underneath the Gaza Strip,” and has already used its labyrinth of tunnels “to stop our weapons and hide countless rockets in all of these clashes that we’ve had.”West Point Modern War Institute analyst John Spencer has also used the term “nightmare” to describe Hamas’ tunnel networks, warning that there is presently “no perfect solution” to the “problem” that will be “awaiting Israeli forces” if and when Tel Aviv decides to launch a ground offensive.Conversely, facing off against Israeli troops forced on the offensive, tunnels will allow Hamas carry out surprise attacks against advancing Israeli troops, infiltrating behind the lines and potentially wreaking havoc on rearward facing units with snipers, anti-tank gun and RPG-armed troops, and perhaps even special “small hunter-killer teams” to pop up, strike and slip back down into hidden tunnels.Israeli forces chasing Hamas into the tunnels would face a series of time-consuming and dangerous problems, since night vision goggles which depend on ambient light will not work, nor will navigation and communications equipment. Even numerically, “a single defender can hold a narrow tunnel against a much superior force,” Spencer noted.Of course, IDF troops won’t be going underground defenseless, with the Israeli army maintaining entire specialized units whose whole job consists of finding and destroying tunnels, working with specially trained dogs, and fielding specially-designed robots that can scout out for and destroy enemy forces without having to risk soldiers’ lives.Lessons From HezbollahTunnel warfare was used extensively by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah against the Israeli military during the 2006 Lebanon War. The high-intensity, 34-day conflict gave the IDF a bloody nose, with just 1,000 highly trained Hezbollah fighters tying down between ten and thirty times the number of Israeli grunts, and the IDF suffering 121 troops killed, over 1,200 wounded and nearly two dozen tanks lost compared to 250 killed militants, and forced to withdraw from southern Lebanon as a UN-brokered ceasefire stepped into force.During the conflict, Hezbollah reportedly “surprised” the IDF with the quality of its training, tactics and weapons, including the effective use of tunnels to pop up from hidden positions, fire off at enemy forces, and disappear underground again before the IDF had a chance to respond.So effective were Hezbollah’s underground operations during the 2006 war that the US Army’s Complex Operational Environment and Threat Integration Directorate characterized it in an assessment as a “tactical, operational, and even strategic victory” for the militant group thanks to the effective “use of the subterranean environment.” The “complex integrated network of underground tunnels and bunkers throughout southern Lebanon” was deemed to have served “as a key component of its planned defense.”And while Hezbollah and Hamas are highly diverse militant groups, with the Lebanese militia perceived to be at least an order of magnitude superior to its Palestinian cousins when it comes to training, capabilities, and foreign assistance, Hezbollah’s experience against Israeli forces should serve as food for thought for commanders and political decision makers in Tel Aviv in the coming days, weeks, and months.

