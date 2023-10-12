https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/israel-not-prepared-for-hezbollahs-second-front---alastair-crooke-1114141013.html

Israel Not Prepared for Hezbollah’s Second Front - Alastair Crooke

Hezbollah may open a second front against Israel amid Tel Aviv's war with Hamas, former British diplomat and MI6 agent Alastair Crooke told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

The Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah may raise the stakes in the Israel-Hamas war by getting directly involved in the conflict.Over the past few days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah fighters have been exchanging strikes across Lebanon’s southern border. The clashes came after Hamas' surprise attack on Israeli cities from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and Tel Aviv's retaliation. The question is whether the Shiite militants will resort to a direct military intervention in Israel in a show of solidarity with Hamas.Hezbollah is both a political party and militant group that was formed in 1982, during the 15-year Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990), and earned the name "state-within-a-state" due to its sophisticated security apparatus, well-trained fighters, and political organization. Since its inception, Hezbollah has been involved in a continuous fight against Israel over what it called the "occupation" of Palestine.In 2006, the month-long Israel-Hezbollah war erupted, precipitated by the Lebanese militant group’s cross-border raid on an Israeli military patrol on July 12, 2006. A UN-brokered ceasefire was agreed by the warring parties on August 14, 2006, while on September 8, 2006, Israel lifted its naval blockade of Lebanon. Per Crooke, the IDF was outperformed by Hezbollah at the time.Israel Intelligence Lapses Speak VolumesFurthermore, the Israeli intelligence failure to proactively thwart the Hamas attack suggests the erosion of intelligence capabilities and understanding of the situation on the ground, according to Crooke. It appears that despite Tel Aviv and Washington's top notch technology, the nations' spies failed to correctly interpret the massive volumes of intelligence data. Crooke explained that the shift over to artificial intelligence (AI) as a means of intelligence gathering "has not been very successful, neither in Ukraine for the Americans and for NATO and computer modeling efforts.""Nor has it for the Israelis, because there comes a point when you have so much information and data bits and everything like this that you don't have a clear picture," the former British intelligence operative emphasized.To understand how people are thinking one needs "emotional intelligence" and some sort of empathy, and not just the AI-collected data, according to him.What if Hezbollah Joins Israel-Hamas War?If Hezbollah does intervene, it would be an unpleasant surprise for Tel Aviv, according to Crooke.It appears that the US and its allies are well-aware of the potential threat: the Biden administration made it clear that the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and, possibly, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and accompanying warships, is not aimed at Hamas, but at Hezbollah and Iran.Per the US press, Washington and its Western allies, including France, have conveyed messages through informal channels to the Lebanese Shiite group warning it against joining Hamas in the unfolding war. Officially, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the US issued a joint statement on Monday which said: "[T]his is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage."Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) warned the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict or allowing militant groups to launch attacks on Israel from Syrian soil. Per the Western media, Hezbollah could maintain a substantial military presence in the Syrian Arab Republic. Last year, the UAE normalized its relations with Damascus and backed Syria's readmission in the Arab League. At the same time, the UAE maintains working relations with Tel Aviv, being part of the 2020 Abraham Accords.If Hezbollah nonetheless decides to enter the Israel-Hamas war, the escalation could have disastrous consequences for Tel Aviv, Crooke believes. The next several weeks will show how the conflict will evolve:

