Israel Commits Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza, Possible Risk of Genocide - UN Experts

The Israeli bombing of schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip, as well as the blockade of the enclave are crimes against humanity, and there is a risk of genocide of the Palestinian people, UN special experts said in a report.

Given the statements of the Israeli political leaders and their allies, as well as the military actions in the Gaza Strip and the escalation of arrests and killings in the West Bank, there is a risk of genocide against the Palestinian people, according to the report, published by the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR). The experts also called for the protection of all humanitarian workers after the World Health Organization recorded over 136 attacks on health care services in Palestine, with 59 incidents occurring in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of at least 16 health workers since October 7. The complete blockade of Gaza, coupled with "unfeasible evacuation orders and forcible population transfers," is also a violation of international humanitarian law, the experts added. The report is signed by seven UN Special Rapporteurs on various human rights, including UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese. On Tuesday, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive blast in which almost 500 people died, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza. Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike; however, the Israel Defense Forces said the hospital had been hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

