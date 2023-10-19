https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/pro-palestinian-protests-around-the-world-1114317050.html

Pro-Palestinian Protests Around the World

Pro-Palestinian Protests Around the World

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is escalating by the day, with a recent attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City causing a massive explosion that killed more than 500 people. Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli strike, and the Israel Defense Forces said the hospital was hit by a failed Palestinian rocket launch.

2023-10-19T13:55+0000

2023-10-19T13:55+0000

2023-10-19T13:55+0000

multimedia

photo

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114317220_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_22477c7fc8e61f8310e3cd223fb5806e.jpg

Protests were held around the world in support of the Palestinians and against Israel's actions. In some places American flags were burned as they occurred on the evening that US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and support the version that Israel was not involved in the attack on the hospital.On 17 October, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that more than 500 people had been killed in an attack on the Al-Ahli Hospital. Hamas blamed Israel for the explosion, and the Israel Defense Forces put a blame on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. The two warring sides promised to provide evidence of their version, but have not yet done so.Earlier in October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and crossed the border, killing and capturing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to see demonstrations in support of Palestine around the world:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestinian-israeli conflict, al-ahli baptist hospital in gaza city