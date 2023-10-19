Pro-Palestinian Protests Around the World
Lebanese security forces threaten a young man with batons as they clash with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.
A protester launches fireworks at riot police during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Lebanese security forces carry away a fellow soldier, injured in clashes with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.
A Lebanese protester sits outside the US embassy as a fire rages behind its gates after clashes with Lebanese security forces on 18 October 2023, during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.
A man waves a Palestinian flag as Lebanese security forces clash with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.
Lebanese army soldiers clash with protesters during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Lebanese security forces use water cannon as they clash with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar.
A protester throws a stone towards Lebanese army soldiers during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US embassy in a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday,
Iranian protestors attend an anti-Israel rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran.
Demonstrators light a smoke flare during a protest in support of Palestinians near the US consulate in Casablanca in Morocco.
.Egyptians burn Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration outside the Syndicate of Journalists in downtown Cairo.
Riot police stand guard as thousands of protesters gather outside the French embassy in Tunis, Tunisia.
A demonstrator holds a doll with red paint during a rally in support of Palestinians, outside the US Consulate in Istanbul.
A protestor wearing a Palestinian Keffiyeh scarf takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in front of the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
A man holds a boy as protesters run from tear gas launched by riot police during a rally in support of Palestinians, outside the Israeli Embassy in Athens.
Protestors hold a Palestinian flag during a rally in support of Palestinians in Barcelona.
German riot police officers push back Pro-Palestinian demonstrators as they protest against the bombing in Gaza outside the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.
