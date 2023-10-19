International
Sputnik International
Pro-Palestinian Protests Around the World
Pro-Palestinian Protests Around the World
The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is escalating by the day, with a recent attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City causing a massive explosion that killed more than 500 people. Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli strike, and the Israel Defense Forces said the hospital was hit by a failed Palestinian rocket launch.
Protests were held around the world in support of the Palestinians and against Israel's actions. In some places American flags were burned as they occurred on the evening that US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and support the version that Israel was not involved in the attack on the hospital.On 17 October, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that more than 500 people had been killed in an attack on the Al-Ahli Hospital. Hamas blamed Israel for the explosion, and the Israel Defense Forces put a blame on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. The two warring sides promised to provide evidence of their version, but have not yet done so.Earlier in October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and crossed the border, killing and capturing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to see demonstrations in support of Palestine around the world:
Pro-Palestinian Protests Around the World

19.10.2023
Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to see demonstrations in support of Palestine around the world:
Lebanese security forces threaten a young man with batons as they clash with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.

1/17
A protester launches fireworks at riot police during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

2/17
Lebanese security forces carry away a fellow soldier, injured in clashes with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.

3/17
A Lebanese protester sits outside the US embassy as a fire rages behind its gates after clashes with Lebanese security forces on 18 October 2023, during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

4/17
A man waves a Palestinian flag as Lebanese security forces clash with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.

5/17
Lebanese army soldiers clash with protesters during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

6/17
Lebanese security forces use water cannon as they clash with protesters outside the US Embassy in Awkar.

7/17
A protester throws a stone towards Lebanese army soldiers during a demonstration, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the US embassy in a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday,

8/17
Iranian protestors attend an anti-Israel rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran.

9/17
Demonstrators light a smoke flare during a protest in support of Palestinians near the US consulate in Casablanca in Morocco.

10/17
.Egyptians burn Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration outside the Syndicate of Journalists in downtown Cairo.

11/17
Riot police stand guard as thousands of protesters gather outside the French embassy in Tunis, Tunisia.

12/17
A demonstrator holds a doll with red paint during a rally in support of Palestinians, outside the US Consulate in Istanbul.

13/17
A protestor wearing a Palestinian Keffiyeh scarf takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in front of the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

14/17
A man holds a boy as protesters run from tear gas launched by riot police during a rally in support of Palestinians, outside the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

15/17
Protestors hold a Palestinian flag during a rally in support of Palestinians in Barcelona.

16/17
German riot police officers push back Pro-Palestinian demonstrators as they protest against the bombing in Gaza outside the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.

17/17
