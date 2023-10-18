https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/biden-believes-gaza-hospital-attack-carried-out-by-other-team-not-israel-1114294528.html

Biden Believes Gaza Hospital Attack Carried Out by ‘Other Team,’ Not Israel

The Tuesday attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip was carried out by the "other team," and not by Israel, US President Joe Biden claimed on Wednesday during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Tuesday, it was reported that over 500 people had been killed as a result of an attack on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital. The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, blamed the attack on Israel and the United States. The Israel Defense Forces, however, said that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement was responsible for the strike. Later in the day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that people should not rush to judgment before getting all the facts about the incident. "Our intelligence services have been rapidly analyzing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that," Sunak told the House of Commons. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly echoed this stance, cautioning that a wrong assessment would "put even more lives at risk." "Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail," Cleverly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Israel sent video footage to the UN ahead of the Security Council meeting on Wednesday to prove the country has nothing to do with the hospital attack, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said.

