Russian Energy Exports to China Up by 17% This Year - Novak
Russian Energy Exports to China Up by 17% This Year - Novak
Russian energy exports to China have increased by 17% this year compared to the same period of the last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"Energy is one of the key areas of our cooperation. For many years, Russia has been a reliable partner of our friends in ensuring energy security. Russian exports of energy goods to China this year have increased by 17% compared to the same period last year," Novak said at the fifth Russia-China Energy Business Forum. Russia sees high potential for increasing energy supplies to China, the official said, adding that Russia will be glad to see Chinese businesses as partners in the development of promising hydrocarbon fields.
Russian Energy Exports to China Up by 17% This Year - Novak

09:43 GMT 19.10.2023
