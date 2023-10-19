https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/tucker-carlson-says-us-army-too-weak-to-win-war-in-middle-east-1114308159.html
US Army Too Weak to Win War in Middle East, Says Tucker Carlson
US Army Too Weak to Win War in Middle East, Says Tucker Carlson
The US will lose in the war in the Middle East if Russia, China and Turkey are drawn into it, said former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson in his program on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter).
The US will lose in the war in the Middle East if Russia, China and Turkiye are drawn into it, said former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson in his program on social network X (formerly Twitter).According to the journalist, some may support Israel and the US, but most of the countries involved in the conflict will join forces against Washington."And that's going to be a problem. The US military is weaker than it has been in the past 50 years," Carlson said.The journalist added that the US Army has been exhausted by two senseless conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been fragmented from within by the Pentagon's "buffoonish" policies.The journalist also criticized a recent statement by US President Joe Biden, in which the latter, in the context of supporting Ukraine and Israel, described the United States as "the most powerful country in the history of mankind"."Pride precedes destruction. It always has and always will," Carlson concluded.
05:45 GMT 19.10.2023
05:45 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 06:15 GMT 19.10.2023)
In early October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel responded with retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
The US will lose in the war in the Middle East if Russia, China and Turkiye are drawn into it, said former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson in his program on social network X (formerly Twitter).
"The stakes are much higher than many Americans realize. It is easy to imagine several other countries being drawn into the conflict between Israel and Hamas. These countries include Russia, Iran, Turkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, and probably many others," Carlson said.
According to the journalist, some may support Israel and the US
, but most of the countries involved in the conflict will join forces against Washington.
"And that's going to be a problem. The US military is weaker than it has been in the past 50 years," Carlson said.
The journalist added that the US Army has been exhausted by two senseless conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been fragmented from within by the Pentagon's "buffoonish" policies.
"This is not the time for a world war. We will lose it. But our Commander-in-Chief doesn't realize that," Carlson said.
The journalist also criticized a recent statement by US President Joe Biden, in which the latter, in the context of supporting Ukraine and Israel, described the United States as "the most powerful country in the history of mankind".
"Pride precedes destruction. It always has and always will," Carlson concluded.