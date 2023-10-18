https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-and-china-lead-multipolar-development-as-us-pours-fuel-on-israeli-fire-1114295992.html

Russia and China Lead Multipolar Development as US Pours Fuel on Israeli Fire

Russia and China Lead Multipolar Development as US Pours Fuel on Israeli Fire

The US is fuelling wars and massacres, while the BRICS nations' quest for mutual peace and prosperity, peace activist and writer KJ Noh said.

2023-10-18T17:39+0000

2023-10-18T17:39+0000

2023-10-18T17:40+0000

israel

palestine-israel conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

israeli defense forces (idf)

benjamin netanyahu

us

palestine

gaza

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114286557_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ab8b2e9df332ab0170cdff47caba497.jpg

Visiting Israel on Wedneday, US President Joe Biden pledged unqualified support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's operation in the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, in revenge for attacks launched by the Hamas movement and others on October 7.Biden even endorsed Netanyahu's claim that Palestinian guerrillas were to blame for the bombing of the al-Ahli Baptist Baptist hospital in Gaza on Wednesday evening that killed some 500 men, women and children.Peace activist and writer KJ Noh told Sputnik that the "optics are very, very striking" — comparing Washington's handouts of arms to its client states to China's building of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) tri-continental transport and trade network."[Russian President Valdimir] Putin goes to the BRI and Biden goes to Israel. I think that it's very, very clear," he added.The activist said "the writing is on the wall" for the West's vision of a unipolar world — and had been for a long time."All you had to do was just look at the correlation of forces to see that this was not going to shift or change," Noh said. "And clearly Russia is now on the offensive."He also drew a sharp contrast between the "lack of civilian casualties" in Russia's 20-month military operation to de-nazify Ukraine and the 3,500 Palestinians killed in Israel's "massive shelling, bombing, murder of children that has happened in recent days in Gaza.""That, too, is another contrast, just the kind of the difference between [a special military operation] and wanton slaughter of people who are encaged in the world's largest open air prison."The US shows hits hypocrisy by painting Russia and China as authoritarian dictatorships and threats to its self-defined "rules-based international order" while giving free reign to Israel to flout the United Nations charter, he said."Gaza is a real mask-off moment where you see the 'rules-based international order' for the unmitigated and naked violence and injustice that it really is," he added.For more insightful commentary on the top news stories, check out or Sputnik radio show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-says-masks-are-off-after-us-vetoes-unsc-resolution-on-israel-palestine-ceasefire-1114294854.html

israel

palestine

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

belt and road initiative, bri, israeli bombing of gaza, russian special military operation in ukraine