International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/ukraine-suffers-up-to-260-military-casualties-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1114322031.html
Ukraine Suffers Up to 260 Military Casualties in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine Suffers Up to 260 Military Casualties in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Ukraine has suffered up to 260 military casualties in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-10-19T12:00+0000
2023-10-19T12:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
ukraine
kiev
russia
russian ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_0:127:3191:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_45dc79b3f8029be41f1d369923390369.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces repelled one attack by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, six attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and 11 attacks in the Kupyansk direction. "The enemy's total losses over the past day [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and four cars," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has also list up to 190 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and over 235 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/ukraines-military-casualties-amount-to-170-troops-in-south-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1114291043.html
donetsk
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_057453103b01e85afac3e08a9b2fc4e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, military casualties, ukraine has suffered
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, military casualties, ukraine has suffered

Ukraine Suffers Up to 260 Military Casualties in Donetsk Direction - MoD

12:00 GMT 19.10.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Western Military District uses an artillery compass
Russian servicemen of the Western Military District uses an artillery compass - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has suffered up to 260 military casualties in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces repelled one attack by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, six attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and 11 attacks in the Kupyansk direction.
"The enemy's total losses over the past day [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and four cars," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian MLRS Grad in combat action in special military operation zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Military Casualties Amount to 170 Troops in South Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Yesterday, 12:48 GMT
Ukraine has also list up to 190 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and over 235 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала