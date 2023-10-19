https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/ukraine-suffers-up-to-260-military-casualties-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1114322031.html

Ukraine Suffers Up to 260 Military Casualties in Donetsk Direction - MoD

Ukraine has suffered up to 260 military casualties in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces repelled one attack by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, six attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and 11 attacks in the Kupyansk direction. "The enemy's total losses over the past day [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and four cars," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has also list up to 190 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and over 235 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.

