https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/ukrainian-military-casualties-amount-to-460-in-donetsk-direction-1114230932.html
Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 460 in Donetsk Direction
Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 460 in Donetsk Direction
The Russian military has repelled 10 attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian troops has lost up to 460 soldiers as killed or injured, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
2023-10-16T11:31+0000
2023-10-16T11:31+0000
2023-10-16T11:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian forces
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113348290_0:0:1440:810_1920x0_80_0_0_b56145ed8caf7951783ae1a30270c35b.png
"The enemy lost up to 460 military personnel as killed and injured, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 12 cars," the military said in a statement. The Russian troops also repelled 10 attacks in the Kupyansk direction, where the Ukrainian military lost up to 85 soldiers as killed or injured in the past day. In the South Donetsk, Ukraine’s military casualties amounted to over 70 troops. Moreover, Ukraine lost up to 65 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, where Russian troops have repelled two attacks. In addition, the Russian military downed three Ukrainian fighter jets over the past 24 hours.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/ukraines-pilots-wont-be-competent-to-fly-f-16s-let-alone-boost-kievs-offensive-1112907390.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113348290_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4d89896b39bdb4a7d8420be6ef6db071.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian jets, ukrainian tanks, ukrainian armored vehicles, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, krasny liman, krasnyi lyman, donetsk direction ,south donetsk,
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian jets, ukrainian tanks, ukrainian armored vehicles, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, krasny liman, krasnyi lyman, donetsk direction ,south donetsk,
Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 460 in Donetsk Direction
11:31 GMT 16.10.2023 (Updated: 11:32 GMT 16.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has repelled 10 attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian troops has lost up to 460 soldiers as killed or injured, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
"The enemy lost up to 460 military personnel as killed and injured, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 12 cars," the military said in a statement.
The Russian troops also repelled 10 attacks in the Kupyansk direction
, where the Ukrainian military lost up to 85 soldiers as killed or injured in the past day. In the South Donetsk, Ukraine’s military casualties amounted to over 70 troops. Moreover, Ukraine lost up to 65 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction
, where Russian troops have repelled two attacks.
In addition, the Russian military downed three Ukrainian fighter jets
over the past 24 hours.