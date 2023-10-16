https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/ukrainian-military-casualties-amount-to-460-in-donetsk-direction-1114230932.html

Ukrainian Military Casualties Amount to 460 in Donetsk Direction

The Russian military has repelled 10 attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian troops has lost up to 460 soldiers as killed or injured, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The enemy lost up to 460 military personnel as killed and injured, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 12 cars," the military said in a statement. The Russian troops also repelled 10 attacks in the Kupyansk direction, where the Ukrainian military lost up to 85 soldiers as killed or injured in the past day. In the South Donetsk, Ukraine’s military casualties amounted to over 70 troops. Moreover, Ukraine lost up to 65 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, where Russian troops have repelled two attacks. In addition, the Russian military downed three Ukrainian fighter jets over the past 24 hours.

