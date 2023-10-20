https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/dwarf-planet-ceres-likely-made-own-organic-molecules-scientists-say-1114371289.html

Dwarf Planet Ceres Likely Made Own Organic Molecules, Scientists Say

Dwarf Planet Ceres Likely Made Own Organic Molecules, Scientists Say

After a close-up examination of the nearby dwarf planet Ceres, which orbits inside the Asteroid Belt, revealed the presence of organic compounds, scientists went looking for an explanation.

When NASA’s Dawn spacecraft orbited Ceres between 2015 and 2018, it detected water in several forms on the planet, including vapor and brine in the crust, and spotted organic compounds called aliphatic molecules on the surface near a massive impact crater.Research presented at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting earlier this week demonstrated how scientists have attempted to explain the presence of these molecules, which are similar to hydrocarbons like those found in fossil fuels here on Earth.Their research suggests the molecules were most likely developed on the planet itself, rather than deposited by asteroids carrying the materials.Their research looked at whether organic molecules like those on the planet could exist after an asteroid strike, so they used a hypervelocity gun to reproduce in their lab the conditions of an asteroid strike on Ceres. They tested speeds of between 4,400-13,000 miles per hour and strike angles of between 15 and 90 degrees to the horizontal.The scientists also combined data from two different sources on the Dawn spacecraft - its camera data and its spectrometer - and made a startling discovery.“People had looked at the Dawn camera data and the Dawn spectrometer data separately, but no one else had taken the approach our team used to extrapolate the data from one instrument to another, which provided new leverage in our search to map and understand the origin of organics on Ceres,” said co-author Jessica Sunshine of the University of Maryland.“There is a possibility that a large interior reservoir of organics may be found inside Ceres. So, from my perspective, that result increases the astrobiological potential of Ceres.”

