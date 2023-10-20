https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/full-of-prejudice-china-blasts-us-report-about-nuclear-arsenal-1114371763.html

‘Full Of Prejudice’: China Blasts US Report About Nuclear Arsenal

The Pentagon’s report, released Thursday, claimed China has 500 operational nuclear weapons in its arsenal, and also speculated that the Asian country is building greater capacity in non-nuclear arms.

China’s Foreign Ministry sharply criticized a US report on China’s nuclear capabilities Friday, amidst continued tension between the two major world powers.The Pentagon’s report, released Thursday, claimed China has 500 operational nuclear weapons in its arsenal, and also speculated that the Asian country is building greater capacity in non-nuclear arms.“The United States report, like similar reports before it, ignores the facts, is full of prejudice and spreads the theory of the threat posed by China,” added Mao.Mao also stressed that, unlike the US, China maintains an official “no first use” policy regarding nuclear arms, meaning that China would only use nuclear weapons if another country used them against China. Meanwhile, the US remains the only country to have ever used nuclear arms in a military conflict, having killed at least 200,000 people in their dropping of nuclear bombs on Japan during World War II.The concern over Chinese military capabilities comes amidst significant US funding for Ukraine's military and proposed funding for Israel. Meanwhile, China has not been involved in a major military conflict since the Sino-Vietnamese War in 1979.

