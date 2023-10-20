International
Pentagon Report Warns China Building Nuke Arsenal Faster Than Forecasted, Sparking Concern
Pentagon Report Warns China Building Nuke Arsenal Faster Than Forecasted, Sparking Concern
A US government report released on Thursday showed China is increasing the size of its nuclear arsenal at a faster rate than previously expected.
A US government report released on Thursday showed China is increasing the size of its nuclear arsenal at a faster rate than previously expected.The finding was revealed in a yearly report undertaken by the Pentagon to monitor China's military strength. The Asian country, which has surpassed the United States in some economic measures, is viewed as Washington's primary foreign adversary.The report also speculates China may be pursuing a buildup in its capability in more conventional weapons, developing non-nuclear arms capable of hitting targets anywhere within the United States.Although China remains the largest identified threat to America's desire to maintain full-spectrum dominance, the international context is increasingly distracting from the US' preferred focus on the Asian world power. The report speculated China is observing Russia's performance in its special military operation in Ukraine, drawing lessons for its military capability as well as soft power concerns.The report, which focused on data gathered in 2022, did not speculate on insights that may be gleaned from Israel's current attacks on Gaza, which adds complexity to the United States' foreign policy concerns.The United States has sought to more aggressively focus on China's rise since former US President Barack Obama's second term. Of primary concern for the US is the disputed status of Taiwan, which the United States protected in a bid to undermine communist-led government in Beijing after the Chinese Civil War. The United States succeeded in splitting Korea after communist revolution there and attempted to do the same in Vietnam, suggesting a common playbook for dealing with countries with successful socialist revolutions.The territory of Taiwan was first integrated into China in 1683. Kuomintang forces fled there after their loss in the Chinese Civil War, which brought the Communist Party of China to power. US Presidents Harry Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower raised the specter of nuclear force being used against the country if Mao Zedong's military crossed the Taiwan Strait to consolidate Communist control. Since then, Taiwan has been self-governing, although China considers it a renegade province and opposes further moves towards independence for the island chain.The United States is concerned China will take military action in Taiwan to achieve its goal of integrating it under Communist Party control. China has frequently engaged in war games near the island, pushing back against increased US activity in the region. China has also intercepted US aircraft in the area, doing so more than 180 times last year.The concern over Chinese military capabilities comes amidst significant funding of military operations in Ukraine and proposed funding for Israel. Meanwhile, China has not been involved in a war since the Sino-Vietnamese War in 1979.
04:14 GMT 20.10.2023
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
A yearly report finds the United States’ most feared rival is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal amidst a complex international environment.
A US government report released on Thursday showed China is increasing the size of its nuclear arsenal at a faster rate than previously expected.
The finding was revealed in a yearly report undertaken by the Pentagon to monitor China’s military strength. The Asian country, which has surpassed the United States in some economic measures, is viewed as Washington’s primary foreign adversary.
The report also speculates China may be pursuing a buildup in its capability in more conventional weapons, developing non-nuclear arms capable of hitting targets anywhere within the United States.
Although China remains the largest identified threat to America’s desire to maintain full-spectrum dominance, the international context is increasingly distracting from the US’ preferred focus on the Asian world power. The report speculated China is observing Russia’s performance in its special military operation in Ukraine, drawing lessons for its military capability as well as soft power concerns.
The report, which focused on data gathered in 2022, did not speculate on insights that may be gleaned from Israel’s current attacks on Gaza, which adds complexity to the United States’ foreign policy concerns.
The United States has sought to more aggressively focus on China’s rise since former US President Barack Obama’s second term. Of primary concern for the US is the disputed status of Taiwan, which the United States protected in a bid to undermine communist-led government in Beijing after the Chinese Civil War. The United States succeeded in splitting Korea after communist revolution there and attempted to do the same in Vietnam, suggesting a common playbook for dealing with countries with successful socialist revolutions.
The territory of Taiwan was first integrated into China in 1683. Kuomintang forces fled there after their loss in the Chinese Civil War, which brought the Communist Party of China to power. US Presidents Harry Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower raised the specter of nuclear force being used against the country if Mao Zedong’s military crossed the Taiwan Strait to consolidate Communist control. Since then, Taiwan has been self-governing, although China considers it a renegade province and opposes further moves towards independence for the island chain.
The United States is concerned China will take military action in Taiwan to achieve its goal of integrating it under Communist Party control. China has frequently engaged in war games near the island, pushing back against increased US activity in the region. China has also intercepted US aircraft in the area, doing so more than 180 times last year.
The concern over Chinese military capabilities comes amidst significant funding of military operations in Ukraine and proposed funding for Israel. Meanwhile, China has not been involved in a war since the Sino-Vietnamese War in 1979.
