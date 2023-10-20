International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/haitian-police-arrest-key-suspect-in-ex-president-moises-assassination---reports-1114350825.html
Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports
Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Haitian national police have arrested former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio who is believed to be a key suspect in the... 20.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-20T10:36+0000
2023-10-20T10:36+0000
world
jovenel moise
haiti
police
assassination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345030_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1452c4e265c98006b45ae81b5348cccd.jpg
"It is confirmed. Badio has been arrested. The police will reveal the details in the near future," a law enforcement official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The head of Colombia's national police, Jorge Luis Vargas, said shortly after Moise's murder that Badio, who worked for the anti-corruption department and cooperated with the Haitian intelligence unit, ordered two retired Colombian military officers to kill the Haitian president, the newspaper said. The Colombian investigation also found that the operation was initially planned as an arrest of the Haitian leader, but the order changed three days before his assassination, the report added. Moise was mortally wounded in an attack on his residence on the night of July 7, 2021. More than 40 people have been arrested by the Haitian authorities during the investigation, including 18 Colombian citizens, five US citizens, several police officers, two presidential security officials, and the alleged organizer of the crime, doctor and pastor Emmanuel Sanon. Haiti has long been mired in a social and political crisis that escalated after the assassination of Moise. The country has faced an unprecedented increase in the activities of criminal groups, while the humanitarian situation has been further deteriorating due to natural disasters such as severe floods, torrential rains and earthquakes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/unsc-approves-deployment-of-security-task-force-to-haiti---correspondent-1113872208.html
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345030_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85099aa5df23607753a2b644efd83d2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jovenel moise , haiti, police, assassination
jovenel moise , haiti, police, assassination

Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports

10:36 GMT 20.10.2023
© AP Photo / Joseph OdelynPolice officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday.
Police officers patrol in search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
© AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Haitian national police have arrested former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio who is believed to be a key suspect in the 2021 assassination of then-Haitian President Jovenel Moise, media reported on Friday, citing sources.
"It is confirmed. Badio has been arrested. The police will reveal the details in the near future," a law enforcement official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The head of Colombia's national police, Jorge Luis Vargas, said shortly after Moise's murder that Badio, who worked for the anti-corruption department and cooperated with the Haitian intelligence unit, ordered two retired Colombian military officers to kill the Haitian president, the newspaper said.
The Colombian investigation also found that the operation was initially planned as an arrest of the Haitian leader, but the order changed three days before his assassination, the report added.
Moise was mortally wounded in an attack on his residence on the night of July 7, 2021. More than 40 people have been arrested by the Haitian authorities during the investigation, including 18 Colombian citizens, five US citizens, several police officers, two presidential security officials, and the alleged organizer of the crime, doctor and pastor Emmanuel Sanon.
While UN peacekeeping missions in countries such as the CAR and Haiti are designed to bring calm to countries plagued by internal conflict, there are growing concerns over the effects such abuses on local women and children and what long-term impacts they will have on these countries. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
World
UNSC Approves Deployment of Security Task Force to Haiti - Correspondent
3 October, 03:22 GMT
Haiti has long been mired in a social and political crisis that escalated after the assassination of Moise. The country has faced an unprecedented increase in the activities of criminal groups, while the humanitarian situation has been further deteriorating due to natural disasters such as severe floods, torrential rains and earthquakes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала