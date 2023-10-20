https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/haitian-police-arrest-key-suspect-in-ex-president-moises-assassination---reports-1114350825.html
Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports
Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Haitian national police have arrested former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio who is believed to be a key suspect in the... 20.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-20T10:36+0000
2023-10-20T10:36+0000
2023-10-20T10:36+0000
world
jovenel moise
haiti
police
assassination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345030_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1452c4e265c98006b45ae81b5348cccd.jpg
"It is confirmed. Badio has been arrested. The police will reveal the details in the near future," a law enforcement official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The head of Colombia's national police, Jorge Luis Vargas, said shortly after Moise's murder that Badio, who worked for the anti-corruption department and cooperated with the Haitian intelligence unit, ordered two retired Colombian military officers to kill the Haitian president, the newspaper said. The Colombian investigation also found that the operation was initially planned as an arrest of the Haitian leader, but the order changed three days before his assassination, the report added. Moise was mortally wounded in an attack on his residence on the night of July 7, 2021. More than 40 people have been arrested by the Haitian authorities during the investigation, including 18 Colombian citizens, five US citizens, several police officers, two presidential security officials, and the alleged organizer of the crime, doctor and pastor Emmanuel Sanon. Haiti has long been mired in a social and political crisis that escalated after the assassination of Moise. The country has faced an unprecedented increase in the activities of criminal groups, while the humanitarian situation has been further deteriorating due to natural disasters such as severe floods, torrential rains and earthquakes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/unsc-approves-deployment-of-security-task-force-to-haiti---correspondent-1113872208.html
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083345030_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85099aa5df23607753a2b644efd83d2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jovenel moise , haiti, police, assassination
jovenel moise , haiti, police, assassination
Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Haitian national police have arrested former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio who is believed to be a key suspect in the 2021 assassination of then-Haitian President Jovenel Moise, media reported on Friday, citing sources.
"It is confirmed. Badio has been arrested. The police will reveal the details in the near future," a law enforcement official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The head of Colombia's national police, Jorge Luis Vargas, said shortly after Moise's murder that Badio, who worked for the anti-corruption department and cooperated with the Haitian intelligence unit, ordered two retired Colombian military officers to kill the Haitian president, the newspaper said.
The Colombian investigation also found that the operation was initially planned as an arrest of the Haitian leader, but the order changed three days before his assassination, the report added.
Moise was mortally wounded in an attack on his residence on the night of July 7, 2021. More than 40 people have been arrested by the Haitian authorities
during the investigation, including 18 Colombian citizens, five US citizens, several police officers, two presidential security officials, and the alleged organizer of the crime, doctor and pastor Emmanuel Sanon.
Haiti has long been mired in a social and political crisis that escalated after the assassination of Moise. The country has faced an unprecedented increase in the activities of criminal groups, while the humanitarian situation has been further deteriorating due to natural disasters such as severe floods, torrential rains and earthquakes.