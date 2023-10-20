https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/haitian-police-arrest-key-suspect-in-ex-president-moises-assassination---reports-1114350825.html

Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports

Haitian Police Arrest Key Suspect in Ex-President Moise's Assassination - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Haitian national police have arrested former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio who is believed to be a key suspect in the... 20.10.2023, Sputnik International

"It is confirmed. Badio has been arrested. The police will reveal the details in the near future," a law enforcement official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The head of Colombia's national police, Jorge Luis Vargas, said shortly after Moise's murder that Badio, who worked for the anti-corruption department and cooperated with the Haitian intelligence unit, ordered two retired Colombian military officers to kill the Haitian president, the newspaper said. The Colombian investigation also found that the operation was initially planned as an arrest of the Haitian leader, but the order changed three days before his assassination, the report added. Moise was mortally wounded in an attack on his residence on the night of July 7, 2021. More than 40 people have been arrested by the Haitian authorities during the investigation, including 18 Colombian citizens, five US citizens, several police officers, two presidential security officials, and the alleged organizer of the crime, doctor and pastor Emmanuel Sanon. Haiti has long been mired in a social and political crisis that escalated after the assassination of Moise. The country has faced an unprecedented increase in the activities of criminal groups, while the humanitarian situation has been further deteriorating due to natural disasters such as severe floods, torrential rains and earthquakes.

