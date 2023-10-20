https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/putin-visits-russian-armed-forces-headquarters-in-rostov-on-don---kremlin-1114342221.html

Putin Visits Russian Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don - Kremlin

Putin Visits Russian Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rostov-on-Don, where General Staff Chief, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov reported to him on the progress of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2023-10-20T04:12+0000

2023-10-20T04:12+0000

2023-10-20T04:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

valery gerasimov

russia

russian armed forces

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114342061_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ef0a6bc23ae08177d35ee6271305318.jpg

“Returning from Perm, President Putin stopped in Rostov, where he visited the Russian Armed Forces headquarters,” Peskov said, adding that Gen. of the Army Gerasimov reported to the president on the state of affairs during the special operation in Ukraine. Putin regularly visits the headquarters of the group of troops taking part in the special military operation and holds meetings there. His last visit to Rostov-on-Don was in August. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. President Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russias-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-and-how-it-is-progressing-1105665248.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, russian armed forces, rostov-on-don, special military operatio