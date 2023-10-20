https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/putin-visits-russian-armed-forces-headquarters-in-rostov-on-don---kremlin-1114342221.html
Putin Visits Russian Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don - Kremlin
Putin Visits Russian Armed Forces Headquarters in Rostov-on-Don - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rostov-on-Don, where General Staff Chief, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov reported to him on the progress of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“Returning from Perm, President Putin stopped in Rostov, where he visited the Russian Armed Forces headquarters,” Peskov said, adding that Gen. of the Army Gerasimov reported to the president on the state of affairs during the special operation in Ukraine. Putin regularly visits the headquarters of the group of troops taking part in the special military operation and holds meetings there. His last visit to Rostov-on-Don was in August. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. President Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rostov-on-Don, where General Staff Chief, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov reported to him on the progress of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“Returning from Perm, President Putin stopped in Rostov, where he visited the Russian Armed Forces headquarters,” Peskov said, adding that Gen. of the Army Gerasimov reported to the president on the state of affairs during the special operation in Ukraine
.
“Other conversations took place with representatives of the Defense Ministry top leadership as well," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Putin regularly visits the headquarters of the group of troops taking part in the special military operation and holds meetings there. His last visit to Rostov-on-Don was in August.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. President Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.