South Korea, UK Hold High-Tech Drills in October to Boost Defense Cooperation - Reports
South Korea, UK Hold High-Tech Drills in October to Boost Defense Cooperation - Reports
South Korea and the United Kingdom held joint high-tech military drills for 11 days in October to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries and practice attack and defense maneuvers, media reported on Friday, citing the South Korean army.
The exercises kicked off on October 10 at the Korea Combat Training Center, a military facility designed for realistic ground drills, in Inje County located 102 miles east of Seoul, media reported. Over 4,000 personnel took part in the military drills, including a company of the UK Army's Scots Guards and 270 pieces of combat equipment such as tanks, helicopters and unmanned aircraft, the report said. The exercise included two three-day parts of both attack and defense operations against a specialized counterforce unit and aimed at strengthening the troops' combat capabilities, the report added.
South Korea, UK Hold High-Tech Drills in October to Boost Defense Cooperation - Reports

09:19 GMT 20.10.2023
South Korea's "Cheongung" missiles are carried in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
South Korea's Cheongung missiles are carried in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United Kingdom held joint high-tech military drills for 11 days in October to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries and practice attack and defense maneuvers, media reported on Friday, citing the South Korean army.
The exercises kicked off on October 10 at the Korea Combat Training Center, a military facility designed for realistic ground drills, in Inje County located 102 miles east of Seoul, media reported.
Over 4,000 personnel took part in the military drills, including a company of the UK Army's Scots Guards and 270 pieces of combat equipment such as tanks, helicopters and unmanned aircraft, the report said.
Military
Military
South Korea, US, Japan to Hold 1st Joint Aerial Drills on Sunday - Reports
18 October, 06:46 GMT
The exercise included two three-day parts of both attack and defense operations against a specialized counterforce unit and aimed at strengthening the troops' combat capabilities, the report added.
