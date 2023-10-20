https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/us-state-depart-official-publicly-resigns-over-biden-admins-handling-of-israel-palestine-conflict-1114340800.html

US State Depart. Official Publicly Resigns Over Biden Admin's Handling of Palestine-Israel Conflict

An administrator within US President Joe Biden’s State Department resigned on Wednesday, an event which would typically generate few headlines; however, the manner in which the official parted ways has attracted significant attention.

An administrator within US President Joe Biden’s State Department resigned on Wednesday, an event which would typically generate few headlines; however, the manner in which the official parted ways has attracted significant attention.Josh Paul had worked at the US State Department for 11 years before his sudden departure this week. His most recent job title was director of congressional and public affairs within the US State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, a position in which he was involved in arms transfers between the United States and allied countries like Israel.It was this role that created an irreconcilable ethical dilemma that prompted Paul’s resignation.Paul praises the “engaging” and “challenging” nature of his position within the State Department while defending his colleagues as “courageous and good civil servants.” He also criticizes both Israel and Hamas militants, denouncing the “murder of civilians” and “kidnapping of children” in a blunt passage that notably identifies “terrorists” on both sides of the conflict.But other portions of Paul’s letter are unambiguous in their withering critique of Israel, violating a powerful taboo in US politics against criticizing perhaps the country’s closest ally.“There is beauty to be found everywhere in this world, and it deserves both protection, and the right to flourish, and that is what I most desire for Palestinians and for Israelis… Collective punishment is an enemy to that desire, whether it involves demolishing one home, or one thousand; as too is ethnic cleansing; as too is occupation; as too is apartheid.”“Support for Israel… is the best $3 billion investment we make,” then-Senator Biden proudly declared from the floor of the US Senate in 1986. “If there weren’t an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region.”In fact, the United States did help to establish Israel, with American backing for the state proving crucial in its early years.“I'm sorry, gentlemen, but I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism,” former US President Truman candidly told advisers in 1945 as they warned him of the prospect of destabilizing the region. “I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents.”By 1948, Zionist groups were given a green light by Western powers, wiping out more than 500 Palestinian villages and killing thousands of Palestinians as they sought to clear the territory. Albert Einstein called the groups responsible for the acts “terrorist organizations” and decried Israel’s major conservative party at the time as “closely akin… to the Nazi and Fascist parties.”Former US ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann believes Paul’s statement won’t change much in the short term. “I do not know that any of such resignations have ever had an effect on the department writ large or that they have a major effect on policy,” said Neumann in an interview with US media, referring to previous departures such as Paul’s.On October 7, after the failure of peaceful protest efforts in Gaza as recently as 2019, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed some 1,400 Israelis. The armed group has historically benefitted from funding from Netanyahu’s government, which preferred for Hamas to represent Palestinians in Gaza rather than a mainstream force that might have successfully pursued Palestinian statehood.

